“Karl-Anthony Towns choked a 10 point 4Q lead and is sending his farewells to the crowd like he’s Kobe Bryant!”: NBA Twitter rips apart the Wolves’ star as Memphis clinch series

Karl-Anthony Towns gets trolled by NBA Twitter as the Minnesota Timberwolves get eliminated after blowing yet another 4th quarter lead

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Memphis Grizzlies last night for a win-or-go-home Game 6. The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead at home, and hoped to wrap things up, and that is exactly what they did. The Timberwolves had played brilliantly throughout the series, barring the 4th quarters.

In this series, the Wolves have blown three double-digit leads in the 4th quarter. Their All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns failed to take over in the 4th and dominate the paint. With KAT lurking around the perimeter, the Grizzlies easily managed to get stops and make runs.

Also Read: “Karl-Anthony Towns, stop the antics and just be yourself!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green has advice for Wolves’ star ahead of Game 6 against Memphis

Anthony Edwards put up impressive stats for his first-ever playoff series. He recorded the most points in the playoffs by any player in NBA history before turning 21.

Anthony Edwards in his first career playoffs: 25.2 PPG

45.5 FG%

40.4 3P% on 9.5 3PA Most total points EVER by a player in a playoff series before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/vUG6vz1bwE — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 30, 2022

On the other hand, Karl-Anthony Towns had a mediocre series, and disappointed all with his 4th quarter antics.

NBA Twitter trolls Karl-Anthony Towns

Entering the game tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves should have won the series 4-1 already. They had blown 2 games where they had a 10+ point lead entering the 4th. Many expected the Wolves to clean up their act tonight, however, that wasn’t the case.

Karl-Anthony Towns once again spent the 4th quarter on the perimeter and failed to knock down his shots. After the game, he was seen waving to the audience, which did not sit right with NBA Twitter, They decided to troll the big.

Bro choked a 10 point 4Q lead and sending his farewells to the crowd like he’s Kobe pic.twitter.com/7E3RBCO9sq — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) April 30, 2022

Kat acting like he retiring after a 1st round exit is hilarious https://t.co/XosK3eeyRz — mateo (@mateo_a22) April 30, 2022

KAT when his team needed him today pic.twitter.com/AuZDohwa8K — RG (@TheGoatStan1) April 30, 2022

Thank you for the amazing career KAT. Wishing you the best in your second act. Enjoy your retirement https://t.co/eg1R4azZyW — cabrillo not known (@cabrillo24) April 30, 2022

Also Read: “Minnesota Timberwolves are dumber than rocks because they have dumb coaches”: Charles Barkley livid following Karl Anthony Towns and co’s collapse against Ja Morant and Grizzlies

The Wolves had a terrific season, and it would be interesting to see what moves they make this offseason to bolster their chances for the future.