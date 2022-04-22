“Minnesota Timberwolves are dumber than rocks because they have dumb coaches”: Charles Barkley livid following Karl Anthony Towns and co’s collapse against Ja Morant and Grizzlies

Charles Barkley goes in on the Timberwolves for giving up multiple double digit leads to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards sent a warning to the Memphis Grizzlies following their Game 2 loss, telling them that they now have to come to the crib and play in Minnesota. Well, in their first game back home, the Timberwolves jumped out to two separate double digit leads in the first and second halves and gave up both of them.

Game 3 was a game of transition with both teams getting their shot off run-and-gun style or wasting no more than 10 seconds off the shot clock for a majority of their possessions. Karl Anthony Towns took merely 4 shots tonight and had a total of 8 points in a game that desperately needed him to take over.

Also read: “Three mins into this game, Patrick Beverley hit Ja Morant with ‘too small’ twice”: Timberwolves guard lives to regret his overexcitement as Grizzlies get the win after going down 26

Ja Morant on the other hand had a 16 point triple double to go along with Brandon Clarke’s 20 off the bench and Desmond Bane’s 7-15 shooting from beyond the arc.

With multiple 20+ point leads blown by the Timberwolves, Charles Barkley seems to have had with them this Playoffs.

Charles Barkley on the Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 3.

When the Timberwolves let the Grizzlies back within single digits before halftime, Charles Barkley went off on them, calling them ‘dumber than rocks’. after halftime, the Wolves came guns blazing and established yet another 20+ point lead. They would blow this too and eventually lose by 9 at home.

Also read: “Ja Morant took game 1 personally!”: Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s inner Michael Jordan comes to the fore as they pummel the Timberwolves

Charles Barkley would take to the postgame show on NBAonTNT to reiterate what he said during halftime, calling them ‘dumber than rocks’. He would then go on to blame the coaches rather than the players for the blown leads, berating them for not calling a single timeout during the runs Memphis went on.

Charles Barkley is losing his mind over the Timberwolves choke job “I don’t believe there’s dumb kids I just think they got bad parents, Timberwolves are dumb because their coaches are dumb” 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/XL2XXs828R — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 22, 2022

Guys like Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke have been doing an incredible job on KAT this series and it’s clear that he’ll have to figure out a way around them and JJJ’s incredible help-side defense for the Timberwolves to have a chance in Game 4 and beyond.