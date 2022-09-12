Karl-Anthony Towns gets roasted by NBA Twitter for self-proclaiming to be “best offensive player”

Karl-Anthony Towns recently claimed he is one of the best offensive players and talents in league history.

Karl-Anthony Towns is among the most elite big men in today’s league. Standing at 6-foot-11, and possessing a unique offensive skillset, the Minnesota Timberwolves star is able to bully grown men down in the paint.

Even though the #1 pick of the 2015 draft hasn’t won any major hardware, he has had a pretty solid career so far. The 26-year-old has managed to get selected to 3 All-Star selections, 2 All-NBA selections, the 2016 Rookie of the Year, and even won the 2022 3-point contest.

Agreed, KAT is one of the most talented youngsters in the league today and is considered among the greatest shooting centers in the game’s history. However, the former Kentucky Wildcat calling himself “one of the best offensive players and talents” in league history might be a bit too farfetched.

NBA Twitter trolls Karl-Anthony Towns for his preposterous claims

Recently, Towns made an interview appearance where he spoke about the addition of Rudy Gobert to the Wolves. In the same segment, Karl-Anthony regarded himself as the “best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen”.

“I think that Rudy’s one of the best defensive players we’ve ever had in the NBA,” he told CBS Sports. “He has the hardware to prove it. I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So putting us together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use.”

As soon as this quote went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

KAT is certainly not one of the most special talents we’ve ever witnessed. However, to be fair, a healthy KAT is the most dangerous superstar in the league who can explode for a 40-point, 10-rebound performance with ease.

Sharing the frontcourt with Rudy Gobert this upcoming season, it will be interesting to see how deep in the playoffs can Towns lead the Minnesota-based franchise.

