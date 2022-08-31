Joel Embiid & Karl-Anthony Towns got into a heated social media altercation after a horrific incident in the 76ers-Wolves clash

Back in 2019, things got heated during a Philly-Minnesota clash, resulting in Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns to get ejected.

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the most talented big men in today’s league. Unlike the traditional center, these skilled stars can handle, pass, and shoot the rock as effectively as a guard.

Back in 2019, these two generational players locked horns. During a Philadelphia 76ers-Minnesota Timberwolves clash, midway into the third quarter, both these 7-footers got into a physical altercation, finding their way to the ground.

Have a look at the clip.

KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT. Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Ben Simmons ended up joining the bout, putting KAT in a chokehold.

yes that is Ben Simmons and KAT pic.twitter.com/iFsQrLku1B — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 31, 2019

The heated battle ended with JoJo hysterically laughing.

Embiid was laughing at KAT after they got separated 😬 pic.twitter.com/SesNb0VBKF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Also Read: How LaMelo Ball has revolutionized an $889 billion industry in his first dabble

“I ain’t no b*tch”: Joel Embiid on altercation with Karl-Anthony Towns

Talking about the tussle, Embiid said:

“First of all, I ain’t no b***h,” Embiid said after the game.

“There was not a lot of talking. I mean, it kinda happened out of nowhere, I just did what I had to do. I was just trying to control myself, and it happens.

“He didn’t connect. In those types of situations, you never know what’s gonna happen. He didn’t connect. He threw it; he didn’t connect. I don’t know. Maybe it would’ve turned into something different he would’ve actually connected but, like I said, we just move on.”

Apart from both of these All-Stars getting ejected from the contest, they even got into an altercation on social media with Joel taking the first shots.

Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

Towns mocked his competitor as a response.

Joel further took to his social media platforms.

That tough guy act ain’t cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/Izqwk3pEnM — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

After the whole Jimmy Butler fiasco and this altercation, Philly-Minnesota games are a must-watch competition.

With some great players on their rosters, it would be interesting to see how well both these big men lead their respective franchises in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Joel Embiid and 36,928 points scoring Jazz legend are the only players in 32 years to average 30-11