Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods ‘Ecstatic’ as Wolves Take Down Nuggets 2–0 in Denver

Jordyn Woods‘ trip to Colorado to support her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns is going better than the couple could’ve envisioned. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward led the team with 27 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and two blocks, to a win that could only be termed as harassment of the home team, the third-biggest defeat in the playoffs since they moved to the Ball Arena in 1999. And all that, in the absence of the defensive stalwart and their center Rudy Gobert.

Before Monday’s Game 2, Gobert, who had traveled to Minnesota for the birth of his child, couldn’t make it back to Denver in time and was ruled out of the contest.

Without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s towering presence clogging the paint, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was expected to have a field day, but that wasn’t the case.

He finished with just 16 points as Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves roster choked the Nuggets with physical defense and limited them to 80 points, the fourth-fewest in a playoff game in franchise history. Even the most optimistic Timberwolves fans, like Woods, wouldn’t have expected their team to register the franchise’s second-biggest playoff win ever while missing their starting center.

She expressed her disbelief on her Instagram stories with a video of the clock running down before the final buzzer bearing the caption, “WOWWWW 2-0,” perfectly encapsulating the world’s reaction to the result,

Additionally, the Timberwolves faithful, who made the trip to Ball Arena, joined Woods in supporting their team, chanting, “Wolves in four.”

The series will now head to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, where the Timberwolves have lost only two of their last 11 games. If they record a perfect homestand, they’ll end the franchise’s 20-year wait for a Western Conference Finals appearance and continue to stay perfect in the playoffs. Thus far, Woods’ presence seems to be working out for her favorite team.

Jordyn Woods is the Timberwolves’ good luck charm

Jordyn Woods has been the Timberwolves’ good luck charm during this playoff run. She has been by Towns’ side during the team’s two-game trip to Colorado and they are returning to Minnesota with a perfect 2-0 record.

She is overjoyed for Towns, who waited a long time to savor the kind of success that Timberwolves are tasting right now. While the former first-overall pick has been consistent since he was drafted in 2015, the franchise failed to surround him with enough talent to embark on a deep playoff run.

They made the playoffs only once in Towns’ first six seasons in the league, and when they finally made it in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023, they fell at the first hurdle.

The team has finally found its footing this season, with Anthony Edwards ascending to an All-Star level and Rudy Gobert returning to being the defensive force that prompted the Timberwolves to give up five first-round picks to the Utah Jazz to land the veteran center.

Their 4-0 thrashing of the Phoenix Suns was the franchise’s first playoff series win since their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2004. Two decades on, they sit two wins away from returning to their highest peak, and Towns will do everything he can to take them there.