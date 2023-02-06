“I Can’t Say I’m Not Disappointed”: LeBron James Gets Real on Rob Pelinka’s Failure to Make Kyrie Irving a Laker

LeBron James and the Lakers are beyond desperate at this stage of the season. The franchise has won just 5 of its last 5 games, languishingly abysmally at 13th in the West. In other words, if there was ever an opposite to whatever they were looking to achieve this season, they have indeed achieved it.

It is obvious that the franchise needs reinforcements, which many believed to be Kyrie Irving ahead of this season. And when the former Nets star handed in a trade request, they only grew stronger.

But, as fate would have it, Irving would soon become a Dallas Maverick, joining forces with Luka Doncic.

Many expected the King to be unhappy, but no one thought he’d be public about his thoughts.

And yet, recently, he decided to do just that, telling the world exactly what he has been feeling.

Without any further ado, let’s get right to it.

LeBron James gets real on the Kyrie Irving situation

LeBron James is one of those players that knows exactly how he is perceived by the world. And so, he seldom speaks about much in a negative light, while being highly reserved with his words when he does do so.

And so, when he went public with his statement on Kyrie Irving, many were expecting one of those cliché, manufactured responses.

But as it turns out, James was in a mood to surprise absolutely everyone in the NBA community. Take a look at the man do so in the clip in the tweet below.

“Definitely disappointing… We had an opportunity, it didn’t happen… we finish this season strong & try to get a bid into the postseason where I feel, when healthy, we can compete with anybody.” LeBron James on the Lakers not getting Kyrie Irvingpic.twitter.com/f79FOQwrlr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

In today’s NBA, you don’t get a response more aggressive than that.

LeBron James may say he has pivoted away from the Kyrie Irving disaster already. But, something tells us it won’t stop pinching him on the behind for a long, long time.

Especially so if Luka Doncic can win a championship with Uncle Drew by his side.

And because of that, this mistake by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka could cost them LeBron James very, very soon.

What is Kyrie Irving averaging this season?

After 40 games played, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1 steal, and 0.8 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 48.6% from the field, 37.4% from beyond the arc, and 88.3% from the free-throw line.

