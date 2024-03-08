Karl-Anthony Towns’s ‘Noble’ Gesture After Devastating News Wins Over NBA Twitter

Credits: Mar 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is introduced prior to the game against the LA Clippers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves received a shocking news earlier today when Karl-Anthony Towns was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee. According to

Adrian Wojnarowski, Towns will undergo a surgery and will be re-evaluated only after a month. The news of him being expected to return late in the postseason would’ve surely left the 28-year-old frustrated. However, it did not have any effect on KAT’s generosity.

Recently, a fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves put a request on GoFundMe, asking for people to help with the funeral costs of their mother who passed away battling cancer. Known for such acts of generosity, Karl-Anthony Towns donated $1500. The fan shared a screenshot on X thanking the 4x All-Star.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Timberwolves, also replied to the same tweet, stating that such donations are not uncommon for Towns.

Since having lost 8 family members due to COVID-19, including his mother and grandmother, KAT always looks for various opportunities to lend a hand.

NBA Twitter lauds Karl-Anthony Towns for his donation

As soon as the details of the donation went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions. Fans of the Wolves couldn’t be any more proud of their leader and other users seemed to be impressed.

Other users also revealed how KAT helped a few friends of theirs by pulling off a similar noble act.

Now that KAT has impressed fans with his off-court activities, supporters of the Minnesota side will also hope that he can recover from his injury as quickly as possible and help Anthony Edwards and co. win the franchise’s first-ever championship.