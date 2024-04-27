“Joel Embiid Was Fined $25,000”: Anthony Edwards’ Celebration During Game 3 vs Suns Leaves Fans Wondering About the Penalty

While Anthony Edwards’ performance in Game 3 was incredible, the Minnesota Timberwolves leader has gone viral, not for showing, but rather for his celebration during the dying minutes of the contest. With 2:54 minutes remaining in the game, the Wolves enjoyed a 19-point lead. Excited about being moments away from clinching a 3-0 series lead against Kevin Durant and Co., Edwards made quite the obscene gesture, the kind that has gotten Joel Embiid fined on numerous occasions in the past. And while there is a tone of hilarity to the Wolves star’s actions, fans on social media can’t help but expect the worst for him.

After the Timberwolves took a 3-0 series lead against Phoenix, Edwards made several “s*ck it” gestures by pointing to his lower abdomen and groin area. The celebration was originally popularised by D-Generation X in the late 1990s [WWE] and has witnessed numerous fans and players impersonate the celebration over the years.

Shockingly, Edwards wasn’t penalized for these obscene gestures during the game. However, fans were pretty quick to shed light on the consequences Joel Embiid was dealt when he did very similar actions during NBA games. Using the Philadelphia 76ers star as a reference point, social media users tried deciphering the amount that Ant-Man will likely have to forfeit before long. One fan believed that the fine would amount to $25,000, comparing it to the precedent set by Joel Embiid.

Another believed that the fine could be much higher, doubling the amount the previous fan predicted, bringing the new number to $50,000.

Over the past few years, Joel Embiid has done these unacceptable WWE-inspired chops on two occasions.

During the 2022-2023 season, JoJo was slapped with a $25,000 fine [per NBA.com] for the inappropriate celebration against the Brooklyn Nets. At the beginning of the subsequent season, Embiid was then reprimanded with a much more severe $35,000 fine for his actions against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Edwards can expect at least a $35,000 fine. However, with the amount of the fines constantly increasing, it won’t be surprising if Adam Silver decides to charge the combo guard more than what Embiid ever had to pay for a single incident.

In all probability, the Minnesota Timberwolves youngster is already well aware of the hefty fine coming his way. Because the Wolves are merely one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals, the two-time All-Star would happily pay for his mistakes.

Apart from the offensive actions, Edwards had a spectacular outing. Leading the Wolves to yet another blowout win, the 6ft 4” guard recorded 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, per NBA.com. With the 22-year-old’s team now up 3-0 in this series, they stand a chance to sweep the Suns, a team that was supposed to be a superteam on paper.

And with the ‘Ant-Man’ looking to humiliate the Suns at every corner, it is highly unlikely he misses the opportunity to knock the franchise out in its own home arena.