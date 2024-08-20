Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals When He Knew 2023–24 Timberwolves Could Be Special

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Timberwolves embarked on a historic run and reached the Western Conference Finals for only the second time in franchise history. Their exceptional campaign was vindication for the fans and players as few touted them as title contenders. However, Karl-Anthony Towns and his teammates knew before the season commenced it’d be a special year for the franchise.

During his appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, the host asked the star about the Timberwolves’ spectacular season and whether the team believed they could win the championship. The four-time All-Star responded,

“I knew we was special when we went to Abu Dhabi and the way we looked so early on in the season. We looked locked in, we looked motivated. Everyone had their own reason for being so motivated and I think it’s what made us so special last year. You know, everyone was fighting for something.”

KAT and his teammates traveled to Abu Dhabi to take on the Mavericks and won both games. They carried their form into the regular season and started the year 20-5 and were firmly in contention to finish atop the Western Conference standings.

Their excellent start to the campaign did little to improve their championship odds. However, it had the players believing that they were equipped to embark on a deep run in the playoffs.

Their season ended unceremoniously with a 4-1 series loss in the Western Conference Finals to the Mavericks. KAT revealed that the team was disappointed about falling short of their ultimate goal, but now has the self-belief to take on any team in the league.

The current roster is arguably the best the franchise has ever had and performs at a level that is a far cry from what has been the status quo in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves’ underwhelming history

Before the 2023-24 season, the Timberwolves were historically among the worst teams in the Western Conference. After entering the league in 1989, the franchise earned a playoff sport only 11 times and made it past the first round only once in 2004.

The 2003-04 season was also the last time the Wolves won 50+ games in a regular season. They have had 10 more lottery picks in the NBA draft than appearances in the playoffs. However, their latest lottery pick was perhaps the most important in franchise history.

After finishing the 2019-20 season with a 19-45 record, the Timberwolves landed the first pick in the draft. They used it to draft guard Anthony Edwards, who has since established himself as a franchise cornerstone. Since his sophomore season, the Wolves have won at least 40 games in each campaign.

Their run to the Western Conference Finals last season was a watershed moment for the team. After decades of mediocrity, they’ve finally assembled a roster worthy of competing for the title. Only time will tell whether KAT and Edwards end Minnesota’s long wait for an NBA title.