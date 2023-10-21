“Karl-Anthony Towns Was Wemby Before Victor Wembanyama”: NBA Veteran Recalls ‘Candid’ Conversation With Jimmy Butler About Timberwolves’ Star

Jan 24, 2018; Portland, OR, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22), center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jeff Teague (0) walk off the court during a timeout against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Trail Blazers won 123-114. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Jeff Teague spoke about Karl-Anthony Towns on his podcast, Club 520. Having played with KAT on the Timberwolves, Teague learned first-hand what kind of a player he is. He spent three seasons in Minnesota, where he got to work with the likes of Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and of course, Towns. Singing his praises on the podcast, Teague suggested that KAT, when he first entered the league, was like Victor Wembanyama. A clear nod to his offensive ability and potential, it was a huge compliment and one that, according to Teague, Jimmy Buckets also agreed with.

Jeff Teague claims Karl-Anthony Towns was Victor Wembanyama before Wembanyama

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the premier big men in the NBA. Known for his incredible offensive ability, he has received much praise over the years. Recently, one of his former teammates, point guard Jeff Teague, praised him on his podcast. Suggesting he was Victor Wembanyama in the league before Wemby arrived, he hyped up KAT’s game.

In fact, he recalled a conversation he had with Jimmy Butler, one jimmy first got to the team. He revealed that Butler had suggested that the T-Wolves let Towns and Wiggins run wild. After all, in his opinion, it was their team and this was around the time they were giving the Houston Rockets a run for their money in the 2017-2018 Playoffs.

“I ain’t gonna lie, KAT probably one of the coldest dudes I ever seen play basketball. First time I ever played in the gym with him, I was in disbelief. I was like, “This motherf**ker can do everything!”. He was Wemby before Wemby.”

At first, things were going smoothly, but that didn’t last for long. A while later, Butler had enough, and Teague revealed that the star forward, who now plays for the Miami Heat, changed his tune entirely. He believed that KAT and Wiggins didn’t have the work ethic to make things work out in Minnesota.

What followed is something that everyone who follows the NBA is aware of. Jimmy dismantled the first team in practice with the second string, embarrassing Towns and the rest of the roster. Since then, things haven’t been the same, and KAT’s stock as one of the best big men in the league has waned.

KAT claims that he will change the game of basketball before he retires

Despite the criticism he has received over the years, Karl-Anthony Towns is still very confident in his game. In fact, he exclaimed on the Pat Bev podcast that once he retires, he will be credited for changing the game of basketball. A bold statement and one that received a lot of flac from the NBA community.

At this point in time, it’s understandable why people would be skeptical of his claims. But he is only 27 years old and still has a long way to go in his career. Who knows? Perhaps once his career is over, his statement may have some truth to it.