“Karl-Anthony Towns Works with Rudy Gobert”: Trading KAT for Julius Randle Was a Mistake, Hints Chandler Parsons

Minnesota has a serious problem, and it may be something they will face difficulties fixing. They have looked like a completely different team this season compared to last season when they were atop the Western Conference for the majority of the year. The acquisition of Julius Randle in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns has seemingly set the team back drastically.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons indicated on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back that the Timberwolves made a grave mistake trading KAT because it messed up the roster dynamics. Parsons said,

“[Minnesota] makes this weird trade that hasn’t really panned out yet. The fans are looking at this like, ‘We’ve got worse. All hell is breaking loose…’ Karl-Anthony Towns works with Rudy Gobert. Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert don’t really work offensively.”

“KAT made more sense to me on this roster,” Parsons concluded.

The Timberwolves shocked the NBA world when they traded Towns, their former franchise centerpiece. The season before, Minnesota clinched only their second Conference Finals appearance in the team’s history. They finished the season with a 56-26 record, only two wins shy of the franchise record set in the 2003-04 season.

However, in order to maintain financial flexibility and remain under the second-apron of luxury tax, the front office had to send Towns to the Knicks. The problem is that they did a poor job of finding his replacement.

Towns’ ability to space the court had proven to be the perfect fit alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. But that isn’t the case for Julius Randle. Although the former Knicks star is capable of shooting three-pointers, he isn’t nearly as comfortable as KAT in attempting an influx of long-range shots.

So this has clogged the paint for guards like Edwards, who have no option left but to attempt more threes.

Concerns in Minnesota must be addressed. They’re 9-10 on the season, but they have the tools to elevate to be within one of the top-six teams in the West.

The Timberwolves need Randle to step up

Randle is having one of the most efficient seasons of his career, but he isn’t providing the Timberwolves with what they need. Minnesota needs the 6-foot-9 forward to impose his will on the perimeter which he hasn’t done so far this season.

The former Kentucky star isn’t a prolific three-point shooter, but he is very capable of stretching the floor. This season, he’s also attempting only 4.7 three-pointers per game. Chris Finch and his coaching staff need the 2022-23 version of Randle, when the big man attempted a career-high 8.3 three-pointers per game.

There is a possibility the Timberwolves can turn things around, but it must start with Randle. If he isn’t able to improve, this will be a wasted season for Minnesota and an in-form Anthony Edwards.