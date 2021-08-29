“Karl Malone shows that age is just a number”: Shaquille O’Neal shares a questionable post on Instagram regarding the Jazz legend

Shaquille O’Neal shares a graphic on Instagram that shows athletes like Karl Malone and LeBron James prove age is just a number.

Shaquille O’Neal has made a name for himself by being someone who says what’s on his mind and certainly does not sugarcoat anything. His decade long residency on NBAonTNT proves that the Lakers legend has no problem with bringing up any topic that may benefit him in an argument or in his pursuit of making a people around him laugh.

So, giving someone like Shaquille O’Neal access to Instagram with over 20 million followers may not have been the best idea as he’s shared rather questionable stories or posts on his account on several occasions.

Also read: “Julius Erving has similar hands to mine and can grip the ball off the dribble”: Michael Jordan outlines how imperative it is for him to have large hands to dominate

Today is no different as the ‘Big Aristotle’ has gone after Utah Jazz legend, Karl Malone, on his Instagram stories. However, the graphic that Shaq posted is so absurd that it’s unclear if he was actually trying to insult Malone or if he genuinely was trying to compliment him.

Shaquille O’Neal posts an incredibly questionable graphic on his Instagram account.

Athletes LeBron James and tom Brady have proven time and time again that ‘Father Time’ might not be the end all, be all. An NBA meme account on Instagram posted a graphic that said just this with the caption, “Just 4 athletes that show age is just a number,” and the post had Karl Malone in the bottom left corner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA MEMES (@nbamemesquad)

Also read: “Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Allen Iverson for crossing him over”: Shannon Sharpe talks to the Sixers legend about hitting the ‘GOAT’ with his iconic crossover

Now, this is an account that shares memes and it is almost certain that they weren’t complimenting Malone on his longevity, rather making light of the incredibly disturbing past he shares with Gloria Bell. As mentioned before, Shaquille O’Neal may not be aware that the post he shared was not referring to Malone’s greatness on the court.

It’s been about six hours since Shaq has put up this story and has not taken it down yet. Knowing him, even if he were to find out the true intentions behind that post, he most probably would leave it up on his page. It’ll be interesting to see if he goes through with all 24 hours of having the post up on his account.