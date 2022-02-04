“Karl Towns, Sr. couldn’t have been more proud of Karl-Anthony Towns”: The Wolves big man’s father was celebrating on the sidelines when KAT was named an All-Star

During the Wolves-Pistons clash, Karl Towns, Sr. was seen celebrating as Karl-Anthony Towns was selected to his 3rd All-Star Game.

It is official! Karl-Anthony Towns has been named an All-Star reserve and will be suiting up in Cleveland later this month for his third-ever ASG. KAT now joins Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love as the only players in Minnesota Timberwolves history to be selected as an All-Star at least 3 times.

The 2022 All-Star reserves were announced during the Wolves-Pistons clash. Sitting on the sidelines was Karl Towns, Sr, who kept checking his phone for the announcement. And was the news did come out, Towns, Sr was one proud father.

Here, have a look at his reaction.

When you find out your son is an All-Star ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6PXxWYJNFc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 4, 2022

Also Read: Anthony Edwards hilariously emulates Giannis following Timberwolves win over the Pistons

Karl-Anthony Towns shared a wholesome moment in the Timberwolves’ locker room with his teammates

Getting selected to his 3rd ASG, Towns was happy for himself. The 26-year-old spoke about his selection:

“I was more worried about this playoff run and this game tonight, staying in the present, worrying about what I can control. … I was just taking it in stride and making sure I focused on the game at hand and tried to find ways to win tonight and be the best player I could be tonight. Not on a Sunday if I was to be selected, but tonight.”

“It’s not the same people showing up, it’s not the same vibe, it’s not going to be the same energy,” Towns said. “It’s a cool thing, it’s a cool thing for now in life that I got bigger things in my head, I got bigger fish to fry. I’ve got bigger goals and aspirations as well. Huge honor. I don’t want to disrespect it. I don’t want to diminish it in any way. I’m so honored and I’m blessed to even have this opportunity to play in an All-Star weekend. There’s much bigger challenges in my life that I have to deal with.”

Also Read: Jimmy Butler roasts his teammate after the Heat take down the Spurs, slide out of their 3-game skid

After the game, the rest of the Timberwolves celebrated with KAT in the team locker room.

“I’m here to represent y’all, man. Y’all made this happen.” The Timberwolves celebrated KAT’s selection as an NBA All-Star 🙌 (via @Timberwolves)pic.twitter.com/iXgRnHPRf4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2022

Karl-Anthony has been averaging 24.3/9.6/3.9 and leading his Wolves team to an improved 27-25 record. Without a doubt, KAT deserved this selection.