Basketball

“We’re much better with Kyle Lowry, much better without Caleb Martin!”: Jimmy Butler roasts his teammate after the Heat take down the Spurs, slide out of their 3-game skid

"We are much better without Caleb Martin": Jimmy Butler roasts his teammate after ending the 3-game losing streak against San Antonio Spurs
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“Trae Young managed to achieve this scoring feat that Kobe Bryant and Iverson couldn’t!”: The Hawks star joins Jordan, LeBron, and others as the 9th  player ever to record 20 40-point games before turning 24
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We are much better without Caleb Martin": Jimmy Butler roasts his teammate after ending the 3-game losing streak against San Antonio Spurs
“We’re much better with Kyle Lowry, much better without Caleb Martin!”: Jimmy Butler roasts his teammate after the Heat take down the Spurs, slide out of their 3-game skid

Jimmy Butler is hardest on his teammates and he proved it yet again tonight while…