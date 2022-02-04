“We’re much better with Kyle Lowry, much better without Caleb Martin!”: Jimmy Butler roasts his teammate after the Heat take down the Spurs, slide out of their 3-game skid

Jimmy Butler is hardest on his teammates and he proved it yet again tonight while appreciating Kyle Lowry’s return and hoping for Caleb Martin’s absence.

Miami Heat heat finally snapped their 3-game losing streak tonight. They lost the #1 seed to Chicago Bulls after holding on to it for quite some time. However, they are not that far behind and a quick run might take them back to the top.

Jimmy Butler and co blew out San Antonio Spurs giving the latter their third straight loss. Heat has been struggling with injuries throughout the season and their starting 5 have played only a handful of games together.

The addition of Kyle Lowry and the resurgence of Tyler Herro has really turned things around for this team. If they continue to play in this manner, Heat will not be a first-round exit this season.

Jimmy Butler jokes that Miami Heat is better off without Caleb Martin

Kyle Lowry returned after a 9-game absence due to personal reasons. He never revealed why he remained sidelined for so long and the Heat organization respected his choice. Jimmy Butler is extremely thrilled about his return and threw shade at Caleb Martin in the process.

After the huge win over Spurs, Butler sat down to discuss the game and his all-star selection this season. He believes having Kyle Lowry back was an important factor. Lowry is averaging close to a career-high 8.3 assists and Heat’s primary playmaker. He was rusty against the Spurs but the rest of the team made up for it.

“We’re a much better team when @KLow7‘s back, much better team when @CalebMartin14‘s out…” 💀🤣 Jimmy Butler speaks after leading the Heat to a win and being named an #NBAAllStar@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/uyjsgfhdpB — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) February 4, 2022

Caleb Martin was ruled out of the game due to an injury and Jimmy Butler saw an opportunity to troll him after the win. He said,

“We’re a much better team when Kyle Lowry’s back, much better team when Calen Martin’s out”.

We have seen him roast Mark Strauss and several other teammates throughout the season. When he was sidelined with an injury, Butler called out the team every time they lost a game and embarrassed them on social media.

However, their chemistry this season has been on point and translating to a good position in the east as well. Miami is set to face Charlotte Hornets this weekend and possibly overtake Chicago Bulls for the first seed.