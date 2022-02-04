“Don’t ask me any questions until I put this McDonald’s order in”: Anthony Edwards hilariously emulates Giannis following Timberwolves win over the Pistons

Anthony Edwards holds off answering questions during his postgame presser to order McDonald’s burgers following a win.

It was highly unlikely that Anthony Edwards would be selected as an All-Star this ‘22 NBA season but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been playing like one on the offensive end of the floor. He’s averaging 22.3 points on 36% shooting from beyond the arc, helping Minnesota establish themselves as a 7th seed in the loaded Western Conference.

The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 2 games above .500. In this 10 game stretch, Anthony Edwards hasn’t had to play his absolute best to get the Wolves on the winning side of things.

Also read: “LeBron James getting the Cavs to hire his personal trainer, security, and assistant irked Kyrie Irving”: The cracks in the relationship between the former Cleveland teammates had begun to appear

He’s averaged 21.4 points on 44% shooting the field while actually seeing a dip in his 3P% from 36% to 31.1%.

What makes Ant so interesting however, is his personality off the court. His postgame pressers have been an incredible source of humor as he’s constantly hitting reporters with one-liners or memorable anecdotes.

Anthony Edwards orders McDonalds during his postgame presser.

Ordering/ eating food during postgame press conferences isn’t something that was of the norm until very recently. Giannis is notorious for eating chicken wings or drinking smoothies while answering questions and Anthony Edwards looks to take a page from the reigning Finals MVP’s book.

Following the win over the Detroit Pistons where he scored 25 points on 9-21 shooting, Edwards took to his postgame presser to tell reporters not to ask him a single question until he puts in his McChickens order through.

He gave his reasoning for choosing McDonalds and it was because, well, it’s cheap. It’s good to know world class athletes have a similar mentality to ours when it comes to saving money.

He had a rather wholesome moment during this whole ordeal where he said, “I love Minnesota, hope y’all love me back.”

Anthony Edwards told reporters to hold off on questions until he could finish ordering McDonald’s 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xaNBfqopjl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2022

Also read: “It has to be Rudy Gobert, I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star team”: Draymond Green continues to mock the Jazz center to date