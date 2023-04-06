“When LeBron James Throws That Motherf**ker, You Make It”: Snoop Dogg Livid At Lakers 11th Loss To Russell Westbrook’s Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost yet another game to the Los Angeles Clippers. Regardless of how many more championships the purple and gold have over Steve Balmer’s crew, it’s safe to say that the Clips run Los Angeles. LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren’t enough to beat them last night with Paul George out.

After having one of the most disappointing halves of his career, James turned it up in the 2nd half, dropping 10 points in the first 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter. He would finish with 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on the night.

Despite shooting over 50% from the field and over 41% from beyond the arc as a team, the Lakers would go down by 20 points on multiple occasions, never once leading in the game. this loss has placed the Clippers as the 5th seed and kept the Lakeshow at bay as the 7th seed and firmly in the play-in tournament.

Snoop Dogg seems fed up with the Lakers

Snoop Dpgg has been a Lakers fan for as along as he’s been in LA. He’s seen them win championships after championships, especially in the Kobe Bryant era of the team. However, ever since LeBron James and crew made ushered in a new era for the purple and gold, Snoop hasn’t had much to be happy about aside from the 2020 title.

In his latest tirade on social media, Snoop hilariously called out various players on the Lakers. He didn’t mention their names but the profanity laced rant was enough to catch the attention of several Lakers fans who would go on to agree with the highly acclaimed rapper.

Rob Pelinka did build a roster that, on paper, should be close to being tailor made to the what LeBron James needs to be successful. He has shooters, perimeter defenders, and a paint presence on both ends of the floor. The team just has not played long enough with each other due to a slew of injuries.

Will the Lakers make it out of the play-in?

The Los Angeles Lakers have two games: against the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz. They beat the Jazz in an overtime thriller that saw LeBron James go off for 37 points. The Suns are perhaps the best team in the league when healthy as they have yet to lose when Kevin Durant is in the lineup.

The NBA has not seen LeBron and KD square off against one another on league hardwood in close to half a decade. If the purple and gold win both, there is a high chance that they bump themselves up to the 6th seed and book a series against the Sacramento Kings.

