Kawhi Leonard Admits He Doesn’t Care About “Stepping On Anybody’s Toes” While Ramping Up From Injury

Feb 6, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Returning to the playing five after a lengthy injury break is a tough process, and Kawhi Leonard knows this better than most. The Clippers star has had a few underwhelming performances since his return, but he knows how he will reclaim his old form.

After the Clippers’ win against the Jazz last night, Leonard revealed in an interview that the quickest way he can help his team is to simply return to his best form. In a clip posted by Joey Linn on X, Kawhi claimed that the effective way for him to get back to the All-Star level was by getting his shots up.

He added that since the Clippers weren’t the No.1 seed, he wasn’t worried about getting in the way of his teammates.

“No. Not at all. Yeah pretty much, I’m just out there playing, seeing when I can get my shots, seeing when I can get aggressive. I don’t feel no way about stepping on anybody toes. It’s not like we’re the No. 1 seed or something.”

It’s been clear to see that Kawhi has been slow to reach optimum form again. His last four games have seen him average a measly 13.5 points. He’s only shooting 39% from the field in those games, so it’s obvious that it’ll take time for him to recapture the form that fans have come to expect from him.

To the Clippers’ credit, his teammates have been patient with him, most likely because they know how important he’ll be for the team when he returns to full health.

“Just give Leonard time”: James Harden

After being placed on a minutes restriction to start his comeback, Kawhi has gradually started to close out games. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to find his form, but head coach Ty Lue and All-Star teammate James Harden have only seen good things from the 2x Finals MVP.

After a loss to the Timberwolves in January, Lue said that Kawhi’s presence alone is a huge boost to the team, so they’re focusing on his health rather than his production. He added that by slowly stacking his minutes, the Clippers hope to have a healthy Kawhi available by the time the postseason comes around.

“Just having him on the floor is huge for us. We’ve just got to keep getting him reps, keep getting him minutes, keep stacking them up, keep getting him games. He’ll get back to (being) Kawhi.”

Harden added that despite his lack of production, the team was seeing glimpses of the real Leonard, and over time he’d come good for them.

“Giving him time to work his way in. He looked good. So, just give him time.”

Since making his return on the 5th of January, Kawhi Leonard has been getting consistent playing time. Given his extensive injury history, that alone is good news for the Clippers.