“Always Will Be a Star”: Trae Young Responds to All-Star Snub via IG Post, Drops 32–15 in Win Over Suns

The Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns matched up at the State Farm Arena a day after the All-Star reserves list was released. Getting snubbed for the second straight year, Trae Young came out with all guns blazing.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is inarguably the biggest snub in this year’s All-Star lineup as he’s the only player in the league to average 25+ points and 10 + assists per game. Against Suns, Young decided to channel his energy productively. The 6ft 1” sharpshooter recorded a massive 32-point, 15-assist double-double, carrying the Hawks to a 129-120 win over Kevin Durant and co.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KevinKeneely1/status/1753613032477851717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Following his historic performance, Young took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction with his name not included in the 2024 All-Star lineup. Sharing a few photos from the contest, the point guard captioned the post:

Born a Star, still a Star.. Always will be a Star

#WeMove

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C23yPTOAAyA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Trae Young is averaging an impressive 27.1 points and 11 assists per game this season. Considering the numbers, it must be disheartening for fans to see the 25-year-old not included in the All-Star reserves list. However, Young now has a chip on his shoulder. Even though he would most likely be the first player who would get a call-up as an injury replacement, Trae might use it as a sign of motivation.

Trae Young has been snubbed previously as well

Trae Young didn’t post anything on social media yesterday after the reserve list were revealed. But tonight, Young was visibly annoyed during his postgame conversation with the reporters. After “not having much to say” regarding the snub, he didn’t seem excited when stating that he would accept the league’s invitation as an injury replacement.

Advertisement

“Yeah I mean… I would just because I am not just representing myself and instead of being selfish and being an a**hole… I could but I know I am not just representing myself and I haven’t got offered yet or who knows if they would offer me,” Young said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jacksoncaudell/status/1753620203487793159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Young has faced such disrespect. Previously, he’s been snubbed twice between the 2020-2021 and the 2022-2023 season.

Back in 2020-2021, Young averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game but wasn’t invited to the All-Star Game. As a response, Ice Trae led the Hawks to a deep playoff run, making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Similarly, this past season, the guard was snubbed despite putting up 26.2 points and 10.2 assists.

With the likes of Joel Embiid and Julius Randle sidelined with horrific injuries, there is a possibility that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will extend an invitation to Trae Young.