“Kawhi Leonard and Michael Jordan both lost their fathers to gun violence”: How the Klaw and Bulls legend share a similar tragic backstory in their families

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time championship winner – he could have chosen not to become a basketball player in the first place.

Kawhi Leonard is mocked for being a closed guy and a robot – there is a tragic story for his exterior projection of himself in that manner. “The fun guy” wasn’t always a reserved, shy guy, but was quite the opposite. He and his family were happy and content with their business, while Kawhi was playing sports at school.

Mark Leonard and his son Kawhi ran a hand car wash in LA, his hometown. It was here where he and his father dreamt of playing in the Staples Center(now Crypto.com Arena). His father was his biggest supporter, coming to every basketball game and cheering for his son the loudest. During one such game, something happened that would change Kawhi for the rest of his life.

Mark was closing up shop early to go watch his son play – this was when an unnamed assailant gunned him down. To this day, the shooter remains unnamed and free. When news reached Kawhi at his game, he did something very few boys could ever do – play the whole game. At the end of the game, he broke down and saw a transformation that keeps him reserved to this day.

Also Read: “The LA Clippers will win the title”: Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response when asked about 2022 NBA Finals

Kawhi Leonard shares the same backstory with another player – Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan also had a supportive mom and dad, and he even got to watch him win 2 titles, and make a run for a third one. Unlike Kawhi, Jordan Sr. watched his son become the fearsome basketball player he was in the NBA. Not exactly a gloat, but one father was gunned down much sooner than the other.

No one should lose their parents at such an early age – it just changes the child forever. Even Jordan, though an adult, lost his father at an age when he was just entering the best years of his life. Gone too soon, but watching over their sons become massive players for their teams.

One became a global icon, and one brought cheers all over Canada by bringing them their first-ever championship. Two greats of the game, born in simplicity, but molded by hardship and resilience.

Also Read: “Kawhi Leonard used promotional codes to order Wingstop for the longest time”: The Klaw cannot resist free food