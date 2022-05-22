Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard used promotional codes to order Wingstop for the longest time”: The Klaw cannot resist free food

"Kawhi Leonard used promotional codes to order Wingstop for the longest time": The Klaw cannot resist free food
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Steph Curry with 169 and Dejounte Murray with 138, and yet no ALL-Defensive team selection!": The Warriors superstar and the Spurs stalwart are the only two guards who led in steals and yet got left out  
Next Article
"I am really concerned at this point"– F1 Fans worried as unwell Lando Norris appears for drivers' parade in Barcelona
NBA Latest Post
"Kawhi Leonard used promotional codes to order Wingstop for the longest time": The Klaw cannot resist free food
“Kawhi Leonard used promotional codes to order Wingstop for the longest time”: The Klaw cannot resist free food

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard still looks forward to having free food, especially when it comes…