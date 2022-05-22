“Kawhi Leonard used promotional codes to order Wingstop for the longest time”: The Klaw cannot resist free food

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard still looks forward to having free food, especially when it comes to his favorite fast-food chain Wingstop.

Unlike many NBA superstars, Kawhi Leonard likes to lead a life away from the glitz and glamor. The two-time champion seldomly makes public appearances, letting his game on the hardwood do all the talking. Despite making millions from his contracts, The Klaw doesn’t believe in having an extravagant life.

Kawhi still drives his 1997 Chevy Tahoe he used to when he was in high school. The five-time All-Star had the following reason for it, “It runs, and it’s paid off.” Well, it’s certainly hard to argue with that point, some words of wisdom from a humble man.

The Klaw believes in giving back to his community, hosting an annual basketball in his home state of California. Away from the public eye, Kawhi engages in a lot of NGO work, one such example being donating his KIA Sorento to a center providing for kids in need.

An unknown fact about Kawhi is his love for free food. Till not so very long ago, the former Raptors superstar would use promotional coupons for his favorite wings.

Kawhi Leonard is a fan of free food.

Currently on a 4-year $176M contract with the LA Clippers, Kawhi continues to lead a modest life. The two-time Finals MVP is a recluse, even coming across as eerie to many. While we never know the Kawhi off-court, the superstar possesses has qualities that come across as endearing and inspiring.

The Klaw is a big fan of the fast-food chain Wingstop and was known to use promotional codes to get him some hot wings for the longest time. Surprisingly, this is an athlete who earns an approx of $40M+ income yearly.

With Wingstop now being known as Kawhi’s favorite fast-food stop, the popular chain personally sends the Clippers forward supply out of generosity. However, one cannot deny that The Klaw’s liking for Wingstop going public must have helped the global franchise boost its sales.

Kawhi is a great example for NBA players that go broke after their professional careers. While we have heard players spending exorbitant amounts for their exotic choices, Kawhi’s way of living does come across as a shocker to many.

