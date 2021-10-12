Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard dearly misses the city of Toronto”: Hip Hop mogul Drake gives us an insight into the Clippers star’s feelings towards the Raptors franchise

"Kawhi Leonard dearly misses the city of Toronto": Hip Hop mogul Drake gives us an insight into the Clippers star's feelings towards the Raptors franchise
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Natalija Jokic is the best player on our family right now": 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic chimes in with sweet soundbite as Denver superstar answers preseason questions
Next Article
"It’s either black and white"– Drivers to question FIA director Michael Masi for not punishing Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris for their violations
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook out here slapping grown men!": Lakers fans react as 2017 MVP hilariously tries to slap somebody's hands away while giving a young fan his shoes
“Russell Westbrook out here slapping grown men!”: Lakers fans react as 2017 MVP hilariously tries to slap somebody’s hands away while giving a young fan his shoes

NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers star Russell Westbrook hilariously denies grown adults to give his…