“Kawhi Leonard dearly misses the city of Toronto”: Hip Hop mogul Drake gives us an insight into the Clippers star’s feelings towards the Raptors franchise

Hip Hop mogul and Toronto native Drake recently spoke about Kawhi Leonard’s sentiments towards the city of Toronto.

Though a small stint, Kawhi Leonard’s journey with the Toronto Raptors, will be etched in NBA history. The superstar brought the city of Toronto their first-ever NBA championship in 2019. Leonard averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.0 SPG, winning the Finals MVP.

The Raptors organization made several attempts to re-sign Leonard, who was a free agent at that time. Raptors superfan and rap artist Drake tried to lure the 2x DPOY as well. However, Leonard had made his mind to play for his home city, LA.

Though it has almost been 2-years since Leonard left the Raptors, the superstar and the city continue to share a close bond. In what many believe, hadn’t Leonard decided to finish his career at home. He would have stayed with the Raptors.

Recently, Drake joined the broadcast during the Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets pre-season game, talking about Leonard’s long-lasting association with the Raptors franchise.

Hip Hop legend Drake talks about Kawhi Leonard’s relationship with the Raptors post his departure in 2019.

Leonard created history for the city of Toronto, being the catalyst in bringing them their first NBA championship. Though he wouldn’t re-sign with the Raptors, the franchise still holds the superstar in high regard.

Drake, who recently joined the broadcast team during a pre-season match of the Raptors, shares a very close bond with Leonard. The four-time Grammy award winner gave us an insight into the relationship between Leonard and the Raptors post the former’s departure in 2019.

“One thing about Kawhi that I can tell the people, is that whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and always says how much he misses the fans in the city… That’s my guy, and he is really grateful for his time here. We definitely miss him for sure.”

Drake says Kawhi misses the fans and city of Toronto (@TSN_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/sAVOvi15AF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2021

Leonard is known to be one of the most reclusive superstars in the NBA. The 5x All-Star never expresses his emotions whether on or off the court. Thus Drake’s statements come as a surprise.