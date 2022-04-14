Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard got to be one of most statistically weird players ever!”: The Klaw’s most mind-boggling stat regarding his Finals MVPs and triple-doubles stumps NBA fans

"Kawhi Leonard got to be one of most statistically weird players ever!": The Klaw's most mind-boggling stat regarding his Finals MVPs and triple-doubles stumps NBA fans
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"One non-Wilt Chamberlain stat that will not be broken? Rasheed Wallace's 41 Tech fouls in a season!": The Detroit man was called the Dirty 30 for a reason
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kawhi Leonard got to be one of most statistically weird players ever!": The Klaw's most mind-boggling stat regarding his Finals MVPs and triple-doubles stumps NBA fans
“Kawhi Leonard got to be one of most statistically weird players ever!”: The Klaw’s most mind-boggling stat regarding his Finals MVPs and triple-doubles stumps NBA fans

Kawhi Leonard is a future Hall of Famer no doubt – but his career averages…