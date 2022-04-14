“Kawhi Leonard got to be one of most statistically weird players ever!”: The Klaw’s most mind-boggling stat regarding his Finals MVPs and triple-doubles stumps NBA fans

Kawhi Leonard is a future Hall of Famer no doubt – but his career averages do not justify that by any means.

11,085 points in 11 seasons sound underwhelming for someone as good as Kawhi Leonard, but he’s only played effectively 9 seasons in actuality. Even then, he’s never played more than 70 games twice, and he’s known for load managing brazenly. He’s only played 576 games of the regular season, lesser games than Andrew Wiggins.

He has lesser points than Wiggins too, which is crazy to think about. Kawhi only has ever scored 20+ points in the last three seasons, after leaving San Antonio Spurs. Sure he won 2 titles, but if someone read his stats with no context, he would look like he was carried by his teammates.

The man is such a statistical anomaly, that he has 2 Finals MVPs, but only one career triple-double. Russell Westbrook must be ripping chunks of his hair reading that stat because he’s the exact opposite of the Klaw. Russ would trade his triple-double records in a heartbeat for one of those trophies.

Kawhi Leonard is a guy who cares nothing about stats – he plays only to win

Kawhi Leonard must be the most nonchalant guy in basketball – he drives a 30-year-old car and dunks without a smile. To him, playing basketball is a job, and after doing it with extreme efficiency, he goes home to his private life. His one aim in life is to probably be left alone since not much is known about him outside of basketball.

He started his career under Gregg Popovich, which may be one reason why he’s instilled with that kind of values. He’s a fundamentals no flash kinda guy. In a sense, like Tim Duncan. For someone that way, he’s got one of the most iconic shots of basketball ever.

Why or how he came to be that way is nobody’s business – as fans, we just need to enjoy his game because once he retires, he’d probably never be caught on camera again. One can only hope when he makes his return next season, he gets to ball out, because he’s been missing in action for so long.

