“LeBron James played 56 games while Kawhi Leonard had 0 participation”: How the Clippers floated while the Lakers drowned 

As the Lakers continue to fall like a pack of cards, the Clippers show us why they’re the better team in LA.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James being back in the lineup for the game against the Pelicans at home, it seemed the purple and gold would get their revenge after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans team last week. Unfortunately, the Lakers couldn’t get it done this time as well.

James and co are staring at a humiliating end to their 2021-22 campaign. After slipping to the 11th seed, the Lakers are looking for a backdoor entry into the play-in tournament. Though injuries have plagued the team, it is not the reason for their lackluster season.

As the Lakers continue to get trolled, the Clippers have established themselves as one of the most well-rounded teams, courtesy of the genius Ty Lue. Despite Kawhi Leonard playing 0-games and Paul George a mere 28-games, the Clips sit comfortably at the 8th seed.

Coach Lue’s squad boasting Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington, and others, have stepped up in the absence of their superstars, unlike the Lakers.

The Clippers have shown us what the Lakers couldn’t without their superstar duo.

Known as the stepchild of LA or the team in the basement of the Staples Center (now Crypto.com), the Clippers were a laughing stock in Hollywood city. The LA natives despised the franchise, treating it like a complete outsider.

The Clippers ownership tried everything in the book but couldn’t develop a fanbase. Nonetheless, the entry of Steve Ballmer has brought some respite to the franchise, especially after Kawhi and PG13 joined the team too. The 2021-22 season has been a game-changer for the organization.

The Clips have finally earned their long-due respect, playing unbelievable basketball. It won’t be wrong to say that the Lakers’ horrendous campaign is a big reason.

Games played this season: LeBron James: 56

Anthony Davis: 38

Paul George: 28

Kawhi Leonard: 0 Injuries are not an excuse for the Lakers being this much worse than the Clippers. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 2, 2022

Thus injuries are not the only reason why the team continues to fail. It’s been a lapse at the front office, with many pointing fingers at LBJ for taking decisions regarding the team’s recruitment. Though we don’t know how much truth there is to these reports, some introspection is required.

A lot of drama awaits this off-season, especially with James having one season left with the Lakers and the uncertain future of Davis and Westbrook.