Kawhi Leonard Injury Report March 12th: Clippers All Star’s Availability Up In the Air Ahead of West Showdown Against the Timberwolves

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a critical game in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves and Clippers are third and fourth, respectively, in the table and are within striking distance of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. However, neither team will be at full strength. The Timberwolves will play without Karl-Anthony Towns, who is nursing a torn meniscus, while the Clippers won’t be with Russell Westbrook, who suffered a hand fracture last month. And now, Kawhi Leonard‘s fitness also seems questionable.

The superstar forward’s name popped up on the NBA’s injury report for the game against the Timberwolves. Leonard has left groin soreness and has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for Tuesday’s critical contest. He also missed the Clips’ 124-117 loss to the Clippers’ former head coach Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks with the same issue.

Leonard’s participation in the game against the Timberwolves will likely be a game-time decision. The Clippers’ medical staff and the forward will test whether he can move freely and if the pain is manageable, before deciding his status. Leonard’s absence would be a massive blow to the Clippers, who aim to finish the regular season strongly and push for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Clippers’ record without Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard’s extensive injury record limited him to less than 60 games in his first four years as a Clipper. However, he’s been impeccably healthy this year and has already played 57 regular games. Leonard’s absence against the Bucks was only the sixth time the Clippers played a game without their superstar forward this year. They’ve coped decently without him, boasting a 3-3 record.

The Clippers have lost all three games against playoff-bound teams without Leonard, and the best team they’ve beaten without their superstar forward is the Warriors, who are 10th in the Western Conference standings. LA hasn’t fared against good competition without their veteran forward. If Leonard isn’t fit to play, the onus will be on Paul George and James to lead the Clippers to victory against a KAT-less Timberwolves team, who’ve lost two straight.

The Clippers will hope that Leonard is cleared to play against the Timberwolves, but if he misses out, the odds are in Minnesota’s favor to secure a critical win in the tight race for the top spot in the Western Conference standings.