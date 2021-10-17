“Kawhi Leonard is a better version of Scottie Pippen”: Metta World Peace disagrees with the popular notion of Kawhi’s game bearing a resemblance to that of Michael Jordan

Contrary to the popular notion Metta Sandiford-Artest doesn’t see any resemblance to Michael Jordan in Kawhi Leonard. Artest believes Kawhi is a better version of Scottie Pippen.

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is a top-five player in the NBA currently. The 30-year old is one of the most elite two-way players in the league. A back-to-back DPOY and a two-time Finals MVP, Kawhi is a complete player.

For years, Kawhi’s style of play has been compared to that of Michael Jordan, especially when it comes to his jump shots. Both have a similar body frame, especially when it comes to the size of their palm. When it comes to being efficient from the field, Kawhi and MJ differ by a minimal margin.

While Kawhi is a career 49.3% from the field, Jordan is 49.7% from the field. However, former NBA champion Ron Artest believes Kawhi’s game reminds him more of a Scottie Pippen but a better version.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard is a good coach, it’s nice to have him around”: Nicolas Batum talks about stepping up amid Kawhi’s absence and Terence Mann being a great example for the locker room

Artest feels the charisma and aura that MJ exhibited on the court is something opposite to Kawhi’s personality. The Clippers star is a silent assassin, not very expressive but an unstoppable force on the hardwood.

Kawhi Leonard is more of a Scottie Pippen than MJ.

Many of the analysts and pundits have compared Kawhi’s style of play to that of Michael Jordan. Both the superstars have a DPOY as well as a Finals MVP accolade under their belt. The two multiple-time NBA champions share a lot of similarities in their jump shots.

However, Metta World Peace is of a different opinion. The former Pacers star believes Kawhi is more of a Scottie Pippen. Metta does make some valid points to his opinion.

“I do not see Michael Jordan in Kawhi, and I do not know. I mean I see this amazing player, a better version of Scottie Pippen. I don’t see Jordan. Jordan had shake right, left, and fade away. He had so much charisma and fashion. Jordan was just…… I don’t see that in Kawhi. I see a grinder, efficiency, and Hall of Famer.” said Metta World Peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Content (@hotleaguetakes)

Artest does make some valid points. Kawhi and Pippen share a lot of similarities, especially in their defensive facet of the game. While Kawhi has averaged 6.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG, and 0.6 BPG, Scottie is a career 6.4 RPG, 2.0 SPG, and 0.8 BPG.

Both All-Stars have multiple All-NBA Defensive Team selections under their belt. Though Pippen leads Kawhi by a considerable margin in Defensive Team selections, Kawhi is a two-time DPOY.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard dearly misses the city of Toronto”: Hip Hop mogul Drake gives us an insight into the Clippers star’s feelings towards the Raptors franchise

Metta Sandiford-Artest does make a valid argument. Kawhi resembles a certain aspect of MJ’s game. However, his Airness’ had an aura that will always remain unmatched.