Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard is a better version of Scottie Pippen”: Metta World Peace disagrees with the popular notion of Kawhi’s game bearing a resemblance to that of Michael Jordan

"Kawhi Leonard is a better version of Scottie Pippen": Metta World Peace disagrees with the popular notion of Kawhi's game bearing a resemblance to that of Michael Jordan
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"You really need Uncle Marko"– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been "f****d" by Red Bull, Marko
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kawhi Leonard is a better version of Scottie Pippen": Metta World Peace disagrees with the popular notion of Kawhi's game bearing a resemblance to that of Michael Jordan
“Kawhi Leonard is a better version of Scottie Pippen”: Metta World Peace disagrees with the popular notion of Kawhi’s game bearing a resemblance to that of Michael Jordan

Contrary to the popular notion Metta Sandiford-Artest doesn’t see any resemblance to Michael Jordan in…