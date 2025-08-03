Kawhi Leonard Shares Inspiring Words at African Youth Basketball Camp, Amazed by Culture

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Credits- Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NBA superstars are more than just athletes. They are teachers, role models, and heroes to young kids across the world. One baller who falls under that category is Kawhi Leonard, who recently traveled to Africa to speak at a youth basketball camp.

It was Leonard’s first visit to the continent, so he was understandably ecstatic, although perhaps not as much as the kids at Saint Ignatius School in Kibagabaga, which is located in the southern African country of Rwanda.

The six-time All-Star immediately pointed out how the country’s culture really touched him and kicked off his speech by promising to return. “It’s been amazing. You can see it by the music and the dance. Just the sense of comfort. It’s my first time in Africa. I won’t make it my last,” he began.

Leonard helped design the court at the school, which was layered with some of his favorite inspirational quotes. He broke down those quotes to the crowd. “When you get to the free throw line it says ‘Play hard have fun.’ That’s all you can do in sports. Just give it your all and make sure you are enjoying it,” the face of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise continued.

.#NBA star Kawhi Leonard speaks to youngsters at Saint Ignatius School in Kibagabaga: “This is my first time in #Africa; I won’t make it my last. I want to try to be here for the whole camp next time.” pic.twitter.com/EoE6AzSD9V — Damas Nkotanyi (@nkotanyidamas) August 2, 2025

Leonard had his fair share of quotes to share with the kids in attendance. Moving forward, he added, “On this side it says ‘Be Great.’ You know, just take a deep breath and be great. Do the best you can.”

By no means is Leonard a charismatic speaker. In fact, he’s been memed in the past for people comparing him to a robot. But you could hear in the tone of his voice that he genuinely believed what he was saying. Even more important was that the kids responded to it. He then reiterated that he would be coming back to Africa and told the crowd that just being there was a full-circle moment for him. Why? Because of the school’s colors.

“It’s a circle moment for me. My elementary school and my middle school was these colors. Blue and yellow. So, it resonated to me pretty well,” he revealed.

It’s always cool to see athletes in a position like this. At the end of the day, they’re just human beings. But when you see stars like Leonard through the eyes of children, they become so much more.