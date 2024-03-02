mobile app bar

Ayesha Curry’s Pregnancy News Revives Significance of July to Stephen Curry and His Family

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Ayesha Curry’s Pregnancy News Revives Significance of July to Stephen Curry and Their Family

Credits: USA Today Sports and Instagram

Stephen and Ayesha Curry broke the internet when they announced recently that they were expecting their fourth child. Ayesha Curry broke the news via an Instagram post yesterday, in collaboration with her magazine, Sweet July. Though Ayesha did not reveal much in the post, the featured image in the magazine was enough to give the hint that the Curry family is expecting a new member to join their household soon. Meanwhile, all this has revived the significance of July in the Curry household.

Interestingly, the month of July holds a special significance for the Curry family, which is why Ayesha’s magazine is also named ‘Sweet July.’ Ayesha had once appeared in an interview with ABC7 News, where she explained the importance of July for the Curry household. The interview has once again started resurfacing on the internet as fans have been wondering the due date for Ayesha Curry. In the interview, Ayesha had said, “All my kids were born in July, I got married in July. It was this time of extreme happiness.” 

View on Website

Curry later also explained how this was why she launched the ‘Sweet July’ brand, which hosts many businesses, from beauty products to lifestyle magazines. Steph and Ayesha married on the 30th of July, 2011, and coincidentally had their kids in July as well.

Their daughters, Riley and Ryan, were born in the month of July, with Riley’s birthday falling on July 19 and Ryan’s birthday on July 10. Hence, there’s no doubt that July is a special month for the couple, having provided them with lots of joy and surprises over the years.

Ayesha Curry explained the decision to have a fourth child in her magazine’s featured article

Ayesha Curry explained the reasons for having a fourth child in a featured article in her magazine Sweet July. Ayesha had been feeling the absence of a fourth member despite having three kids with Stephen Curry in their 12 years of marriage. Though the couple had decided to have just three children, perhaps the resounding emptiness and void of not having a fourth child started haunting Ayesha over a period of time.

In the featured article, she wrote, “For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing.” Perhaps expecting a new child made Ayesha Curry the happiest, making her believe that her family was now complete.

