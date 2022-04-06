“Kawhi Leonard was at the practice and Ty Lue didn’t see him?!”: Fans wonder what the Clippers coach is hiding as The Claw shows up for practice ahead of Playoffs

With the Playoffs on the door LA Clippers might have bad news for the teams in the West, Kawhi Leonard was seen in a practice session.

Kawhi Leonard and injuries are pretty much synonyms, and so is “Load Management”. In his 11 years in the NBA, he has missed more than 20 games a season 6 times while not playing almost a whole season twice, including this year when he’ll miss the regular-season entirely.

The poster boy of load management sprained his knee in last year’s Playoffs against the Utah Jazz and hasn’t played for the team since. The entire season he never played a back-to-back game, missed the games against weaker teams, and played just 52 regular-season games.

But still ended up tearing the ACL in his right knee which would force him to stay out for this season entirely. Now that the Clippers have made it to the Playoffs either without him or even Paul George for the most part, there are slim chances that The Claw might come back just in time.

While the prospect of Clippers with PG13, Leonard, and Norman Powell might be scaring the living hell out of teams in the West, their Head Coach Ty Lue isn’t even bothered about Kawhi’s return. At least that is what he tells the media.

Kawhi Leonard is back at practice and Ty Lue “didn’t see him”

Before the game against league leaders Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the afternoon practice session on Tuesday had a familiar face shooting around.

Kawhi Leonard came out and literally said what’s up 😂 pic.twitter.com/WZkK9yU1Vu — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 5, 2022

But Ty seemed to have missed his MVP’s appearance.

Oh, we know Lue what you’re doing there. That’s exactly what he said last month.

Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard shooting on the court: “Nothing. I didn’t see it.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 9, 2022

He’s having too much fun, isn’t he? Well, NBA Twitter is also loving it.

Who’s gonna kidnap the Clippers social admin and ask what Kawhi did in practice? pic.twitter.com/xYasKHFpD2 — Courtside Clippers (@Courtside_Clips) April 5, 2022

Kawhi Leonard hits Game 7 championship winning shot. Ty Lue: “I didn’t see him.” 😂 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) April 5, 2022

While Tyronn finds it funny or a way to avoid questions on Leonard’s return, teams in the West must be worried that will have to take on a well-rested duo of Kawhi and Paul alongside an excellent scorer in Powell.

The Clippers led by Reggie Jackson already have done enough to be the 8th best team in the West and might still finish the season with a winning record.

With “Play-off P”, and I do not mean it in a sarcastic way, already back in the line-up they have had 3 victories in the last 4 against some good teams, further proving they will be a menace when or if Kawhi and Norman come back.