“Kawhi Leonard’s recruiting call to Kevin Durant in 2019 made a real impression”: For a quiet guy, The Klaw is hell of a recruiter 

According to reports, In 2019, Kawhi Leonard had tried recruiting Kevin Durant to join him in LA with the Clippers.

While it may sound surprising to many, Kawhi Leonard does possess impressive poaching skills and is a hell of a recruiter. Currently, playing for the LA Clippers, the two-time Finals MVP knows what it takes to win a championship and the muscle required for it.

The 2019 free agency was one of a kind, with the departure of Kevin Durant from the Warriors being the turning point. The superstar, who had suffered an Achilles injury in Game Five of the Finals, decided to test free agency, with the Nets and Knicks emerging as top destinations.

Meanwhile, Kawhi had become Toronto’s sweetheart, bringing them their first NBA championship in franchise history. However, the 2018-19 season was the final year before Kawhi became a free agent. The Raptors franchise was willing to go to any lengths to keep Kawhi, luring him with unheard powers.

Nevertheless, The Klaw wanted to return to his homeland LA, with the Lakers and Clippers being strong suitors. Kawhi was certain about having the right pieces around him before he committed.

Kawhi Leonard gave Kevin Durant a call during the 2019 free agency.

The mere mention of Kawhi and KD teaming up sends chills down the spines of many teams in the league. Both Kawhi and Durant are bonafide superstars, known for their elite scoring ability, especially from mid-range. Ironically, the two multiple-time Finals MVPs were in a similar situation in 2019.

At the time, KD was heavily leaning towards joining the Nets, yet Kawhi wanted to try his luck. The two-time DPOY made a surprise call to Durant, asking if he’d consider teaming up with him in LA. Though Klaw’s call made a real impression on the Slim Reaper, the latter had already made up his mind.

When Durant decided to sign with the Nets, pairing him alongside Kyrie Irving, Kawhi shifted his focus to pulling off one of the biggest surprises that off-season. The five-time All-Star got Paul George requesting a trade from the OKC Thunder.

It was clear that Kawhi wasn’t coming to the Clippers without an All-Star caliber player by his side. Thus the front office led by NBA legend Jerry West decided to pull some strings and get PG13 on board. Though he may not come across as the most easiest person to approach, Kawhi is a hell of a recruiter.

