Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard’s recruiting call to Kevin Durant in 2019 made a real impression”: For a quiet guy, The Klaw is hell of a recruiter 

"Kawhi Leonard's recruiting call to Kevin Durant in 2019 made a real impression": For a quiet guy, The Klaw is hell of a recruiter 
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
‘LeBron James is so narcissistic that he owns 2 of his own record breaking $5 million rookie cards’: Lakers star has a unique way of adding to his $1 billion net worth
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kawhi Leonard's recruiting call to Kevin Durant in 2019 made a real impression": For a quiet guy, The Klaw is hell of a recruiter 
“Kawhi Leonard’s recruiting call to Kevin Durant in 2019 made a real impression”: For a quiet guy, The Klaw is hell of a recruiter 

According to reports, In 2019, Kawhi Leonard had tried recruiting Kevin Durant to join him…