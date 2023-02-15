“Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Was Found Guilty of Murder”: Clippers Star’s Family Tragedies, and How They Have Gripped Kimesha Monae Williams

Kawhi Leonard may be one of the biggest NBA stars right now, but the man doesn’t really make many headlines, does he? He is almost always curt with the media, and minimalistic at best with his social interactions. In simple terms, he is a franchise’s brightest dream, while also being a marketer’s worst nightmare.

However, the man wasn’t always this way. You see, tragedy has shaped the way he is today.

When he was just 16 years old, Kawhi Leonard saw his father shot dead right in front of him while they were at a car wash together. Many from his family have come forward to say that this changed Leonard.

He would soon become incredibly quiet, almost completely mechanical with his feelings. And that is the man we see today.

However, as unfortunate as it is, tragedies within his family do not stop there.

Kawhi Leonard’s elder sister got herself into quite a situation in 2019. And now in 2023, let’s just say it reached an unlikable conclusion for Leonard’s family

Kawhi Leonard’s elder sister, Kimesha Monae Williams was recently ruled guilty of her crime in 2019

38-year-old Kimesha Monae Williams is a troubled individual, to say the absolute least.

In the past, she has been accused of committing several counts of petty theft and had a worrying record. However, for the most part, her crimes were limited to relatively smaller offenses.

However, that changed completely in 2019.

Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, sister of Clippers star, Kawhi Leonard, is arrested for the murder of an elderly woman whose skull was cracked in a casino bathroom before she was robbed of $1,000 https://t.co/Sn3eRsp4bW pic.twitter.com/yqS3l6BGHR — konniemoments1 (@KonnieMoments1) September 9, 2019

Kimesha Monae Williams and 42-year-old Candace Tai Townsel were accused of robbing and then murdering then 84-year-old Afaf Anis Asad in the bathroom of a casino bathroom.

Initially, they were jailed with bail available. However, after the connection to Kawhi Leonard was discovered, it was soon withheld.

At the time, the NBA star gave his full support to his sister. However, it didn’t help.

Kimesha was recently deemed to be guilty of her crimes, and now likely faces life imprisonment with no possibility of bail.

On one end, Asad’s family finally has some closure on this horrifying incident. But, on the other hand, Kawhi Leonard is likely devastated by the conclusion of this case.

We wish the NBA star the best and hope those around him can make sure his mental health is the best it can possibly be.

Kawhi Leonard’s other sister caused some serious controversy during his time with Raptors

Switching to a far lighter tone here, Leonard’s other sister, Miesha Slayton has played a bit of basketball herself. In fact, many within the star’s family say that it was her who influenced him to play the sport more.

However, we’re not sure the Raptor’s fan base will be thanking her for her influence anytime soon.

Sure, there is Kawhi leaving after just one season. But more than that, it was Slayton who said that Leonard wouldn’t be staying in Toronto for long.

Of course, she would later go on to retract her initial statement, delivering this one instead.

Back in Oakland, @GregRoss17 bumps into Kawhi Leonard’s sister Miesha Slayton. She won’t confirm if her brother will stay in Toronto, but would only say it’s “his decision.” She also added that “he loves Toronto.” pic.twitter.com/9Hxbm6EA0X — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 14, 2019

We’re not sure this convinced anyone at the time. And sure enough, Kawhi Leonard would soon move to the Clippers.

If there is any consolation for Toronto fans here, it is that the Klaw still has no ring to show for his efforts in LA. And we doubt Raptors fans will be hoping for a change anytime soon.

