James Harden Once Made 4000% Return on Incredible 2014 Investment Just 3 Years Later

When the world is struggling to keep pace with economic uncertainty, certain smart investment choices by star athletes can prove inspirational. Making informed choices in the realm of investments has made multi-millionaires in the world of sport. Among NBA superstars, James Harden might not be spoken of regularly in such a context. But one particular investment of his certainly warrants discussion in this regard.

Harden has often been at the end of not-too-flattering headlines in recent times. Fat suits, trade requests, and playoff misery shall all come up before anything else in conversations regarding The Beard.

Probably harsh since the Philly star also warrants discussion on his often stellar play and his revolutionary dip in financial investments. Harden, in 2014, decided to make a considerable $60 million investment in the energy drink, BodyArmor. And in 2021, was rewarded with a stunning 4000% return on investment.

Harden’s 4000% return on investment came on the back of BodyArmor’s acquisition by Coca-Cola.

In 2021, Coca-Cola acquired the brand fully after an initial 15% investment dating back to 2018. The transaction was reportedly valued at around $8 billion and set BodyArmor up as Coca-Cola’s premium drink in the energy drink/sports drink bracket.

Having made a $60 million investment in the brand in 2014, a mere three years after its inception, Harden and his team clearly saw potential in the brand. But it seems unlikely that they anticipated the eventual 4000% return on investment.

Harden’s career earnings combined with investments and endorsements see him sit on #12 in Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes. And after getting a taste of his investment history, it won’t be surprising to see Harden climb the chart further.

It also might come as a surprise that despite the same, the Sixers star only finds himself in 6th place among NBA players on the list. Clearly, the financial spotlight has been grinning on the cream of NBA stardom.

James Harden’s $74.4 million in 2022 landed him #12 among all athletes and #6 among NBA stars.

Harden finds himself below former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the list. The OKC-drafted trio clearly made their mark in the league with their game and in drawing the big bucks.

Fellow draft class member Stephen Curry also lies ahead of The Beard on the list. LeBron James, the highest-earning active NBA player unsurprisingly tops the list among NBA stars.

What enrages Harden would probably be seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo edge him to the top 10 of the list. The former Rockets star had “beef” with Giannis and famously referred to him as a “run and dunk” man.

Regardless, it isn’t every day that a multi-million dollar investment returns 4000% returns. The former league MVP would be more than elated to bask in the glory of his investment to any naysayers.

