Keenly Observed by Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard 4 Years Ago, Kobe Bryant Preached the Importance of Film Study at ‘Mamba Academy’

The current generation of NBA stars grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. Back in 2019, several such stars were fortunate enough to get invited to Kobe’s Mamba Academy. Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George were among the attendees who witnessed Bryant preach the importance of film sessions four years ago.

Kobe Bryant has imparted his immense knowledge and understanding of basketball to several youngsters who came after him. Bryant would gladly take out time from his busy schedule to help somebody who approached him for help.

However, it was Kyrie Irving who was the closest to the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Apart from trash-talking on the hardwood on several occasions, Irving even called up Kobe as soon as the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA title.

Kobe Bryant taught Kyrie Irving, Jamal Murray, and others the importance of film study

Back in the 2019 off-season, Kobe Bryant held an invite-only camp at the Mamba Sports Academy. Some of the biggest names in the league – Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Paul George, and De’Aaron Fox, among others – attended the same. Phil Handy, Jeremy Castleberry, and Johnnie Bryant were also present at the camp to coach the three groups that the players were divided into.

At one point in the camp, Kobe assembled all the attendees in a room and spoke about the importance of film sessions. The Black Mamba was a true student of the game. Ever since he was young, Bryant had developed the habit of watching and learning from films. Talking to the attendees about the benefits of watching film, Bryant said:

“So watching film is about questions. What would happen if I move this player here? And then from that you get options and those options which you use during the game. I used to watch a ton of film because when the game is being played things are moving really fast,” Kobe said.

Over a 20-year career, Bryant made it to 18 All-Star Games, 15 All-NBA Teams, won five titles, two Finals MVPs, and the 2008 MVP. Learning from one of the greatest ever must have been extremely beneficial for all those who attended the camp.

Kobe spilled the secrets of his signature move

Kobe Bryant mastered the art of knocking down midrange jumpers. Along with his exceptional game in the post, the 6ft 6″ shooting guard managed to dominate the league, going on a scoring rampage whenever required.

It wasn’t only theoretical knowledge that Kobe dished out in his camp. As seen in the video below, Bryant revealed the secrets to his post moves, footwork, and even his fadeaway jumper.

Bryant was a dedicated student of the game. And in order to witness the sport evolve, he was selfless enough to impart the wisdom that he gathered over his illustrious career.