“Karl-Anthony Towns Is Awful, He’s Old”: Paul George Jokingly Mocks “Terrible” Knicks Trade

The trade between the Timberwolves and the Knicks to send Karl-Anthony Towns to New York sent the NBA into a frenzy. However, Eastern Conference rival, Paul George didn’t appear fazed by the same. He jokingly threw shots at KAT during Sixers training camp.

New York’s addition of KAT bolstered their roster in their efforts to capture an NBA championship. George seemingly downplayed the acquisition when asked about the trade. He said,

“Terrible trade. [Karl-Anthony Towns] is awful. He’s old. That was a bad trade to give up [Julius Randle] for KAT.”

The initial words from George caused room for concern but he immediately dropped the act. He proceeded to praise the Knicks for the transaction. He said,

“KAT is a good touch. It’s a win-win to give up Julius for KAT. Both of those guys are very skilled and very good.”

Although the Knicks stand in the way of the Sixers’ title aspirations, George displays the sportsman he is through his praise. KAT would sure remember PG’s words when the Knicks face the Sixers for the first time on November 12th.

KAT adds a new dynamic to the Knicks

The addition of KAT unlocks another dimension of the Knicks’ offense that wasn’t possible with the pieces they once had. Donte DiVincenzo and Randle are both capable shooters, but Towns’ stretch-five ability exponentially improves the spacing on the court.

Statistically, Towns is the greatest three-point shooting center of all time. He has the most career threes at his position with 975 makes.

This ability will thrive alongside Jalen Brunson, who operates mostly in the mid-range area. 52% of Brunson’s shot attempts come from the mid-range. The addition of Towns provides another shooter on the perimeter, which will give Brunson more space to work with.

On the other hand, Towns isn’t as ball-dominant as Randle. New York’s success skyrocketed once Randle was injured heading into the postseason.

Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, found success in Brunson as a high-usage player. The All-NBA guard’s usage rate was 33.7%. Randle’s usage rate was also high at 29.6%. Towns’ usage rate features a four percent decrease from Randle at 25.6%

KAT’s overall fit with the Knicks is much better than Randle, mainly based on the versatility that the former top overall pick provides.

The Celtics are still the juggernaut in the Eastern Conference. However, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby match up well against Celtics stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The addition of Towns gives the Knicks a player who can compete against Kristaps Porzingis. A move that has elevated New York tremendously in the conversation of title contenders.