“Stephen Curry will break Ray Allen’s record by 1000 threes, easy!”: Warriors star Draymond Green makes quite the prediction, despite the Chef’s cold shooting stretch

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green makes a bold prediction about Stephen Curry despite recent cold shooting stretches

Stephen Curry has been a hair away from Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record for quite a few games now.

For three-straight games now, NBA fans have been expecting the Warriors star to shatter the record And on all three occasions, the man has had a cold night from beyond the arc. Hell, even his most recent game against the Pacers followed the same trend, where he shot just 5 of 15 from three.

Now, we won’t say that his legacy or anything is on the line. At the end of the day, anybody proposing that fact probably doesn’t come close to understanding just what he has done as an NBA player. However, we would be lying if we said that these cold stretches aren’t at all worrying.

But, it seems that doesn’t really apply to Draymond Green. After grabbing a close 102-100 victory, the man sat down for his post-game interview. And here, let’s just say, his prediction for Curry’s three-point tally will do more than just raise a few eyebrows.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Draymond Green believes Stephen Curry will beat Ray Allen’s three-point record by at least 1000 threes

Yep. The man really said that.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, take a peek at the tweet below.

Draymond believes Steph will end up beating Ray Allen’s record by more than 1,000 threes 👀 pic.twitter.com/rnOesqqFtM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021

Now, for context here, Ray Allen’s record stands at 2,973 threes, with Stephen Curry currently just 2 away from breaking it.

Frankly, when you really think about it, is Draymond Green really that far off in his prediction?

At the end of the day, this is the greatest shooter of all time we’re talking about. So really, if anyone close to him told us he’d even beat it by 5000, we’d probably say, ‘yeah that sounds about right’.

Still, only time will tell just how right this prediction proves to be. And as fans, we can’t wait to see how it all goes.

