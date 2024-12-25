“Keep MOVIN’ On Up”: Reggie Miller Shares Message for Klay Thompson Upon Surpassing Him on All-Time 3-Pointers Made List

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) meets with former NBA player Reggie Miller before a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are mounting quite the Christmas comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After falling as far as 28 points, the Mavericks managed to claw their way back into the game, making it a close 105-99 contest, but ultimately falling short. Klay Thompson knocked down four triples en route to a 12-point night.

With his third triple of the night, Klay Thompson hit his 2,561th triple of his NBA career. This pushed him past Reggie Miller for the 5th spot on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

Klay Thompson passes Reggie Miller for 5th all-time in 3-pointers made! 2,561 and counting… pic.twitter.com/Q3HOyNaFSm — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2024

While Thompson did not get time to celebrate his milestone achievement during the contest, Reggie Miller made sure to give Klay his flowers via Instagram stories.

“Keep MOVIN’ on up,” penned Miller.

Reggie Miller congratulates Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/kC7bRPP5ya — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) December 25, 2024

Miller shared another story, showing the updated all-time 3-point shooting list.

Getting past Miller would be a great honor for Klay, who once called himself “Modern Day Reggie Miller.” Even though the game ended in disappointment for the Mavericks, Klay Thompson should take some time to reflect upon his incredible achievement.

He now is 121 shy of Damian Lillard, who sits in the 4th spot on the all-time list. Catching Dame would be tough, considering how Dame is still an active player. On the other hand, Thompson trails Ray Allen by 411, which would realistically be the next one he would pass.