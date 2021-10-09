“I feel like a congregation leader at a lazy 8:30am Sunday service”: Steph Curry hilariously analogizes his press conference following win over LeBron James and the Lakers

Steph Curry says that he felt like a congregation leader while at his press conference after having beat the Los Angeles Lakers to go 3-0 in preseason.

Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars the NBA has seen this past century and is currently being debated as the best player in the league today. His Golden State Warriors, after making it to the NBA Finals 5 years in a row, were struck with an immeasurable amount of bad luck, leaving the out of title contention for two years straight.

However, with Klay Thompson returning around Christmas time and Jordan Poole coming into his own, the Warriors may be right back into the mix of Western Conference contenders. Steph Curry, who’s currently 33 years old, certainly doesn’t have many more years left of MVP play and so maximizing his prime is of utmost importance for Bob Meyers and the bunch.

Being the superstar that he is, it’s understandable that he may feel like a leader of sorts. After all, the lights are constantly on him, from when he steps foot in the arena to the point he reaches home after a game.

Steph Curry reveals a hilarious analogy for how he felt during a press conference.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers last night with Steph Curry and Jordan combining for a whopping 58 points. Following the game, as usual, Curry was asked to the podium to have his media availability. Here, he would say:

“Hey guys, thanks for showing up today. I feel like a congregation leader in like, Monroe, North Carolina, on a lazy 8:30am service on Sunday. Might get $22 in the collection plate. You got any announcements today? No sister Clarence?”

As many know, Steph Curry is a man of religion as he’s talked about his faith in Christianity on several occasions. He’s even got a tattoo on his bicep that refers to Bible verse 3:30. So, an analogy that brings up Sunday service is one that should be expected from the Warriors superstar at this point