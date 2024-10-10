mobile app bar

“F***ing Kelly Oubre”: Jimmy Butler Was Livid At The 76ers Star For His ‘Wrestling Moves’ Leading To His MCL Sprain

Prateek Singh
Published

Kelly Oubre Jr and Jimmy Butler
Credit: USA Today Sports

A new 10-part Netflix sports series that followed Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season was released yesterday. On an episode of ‘Starting 5’, Butler talked about how he felt after being injured on the floor by Kelly Oubre Jr. The injury turned out to be an MCL sprain and Butler had to miss out on the playoffs.

As Jimmy was going for a shot, Oubre collided with him, making him fall awkwardly back on the floor. The Heat star said that Oubre was doing “wrestling moves” which is outrageous because the cost for it was paid by him. At the time when this injury happened, the two had hilarious banter on social media but in the new Netflix series, Butler talked about it more seriously.

He said, “Right after the game we went and got the MRI and it said a severe MCL sprain…Fu**ing Kelly Oubre jumping in the air doing wrestling moves on people, which is crazy…I was just so confident in my ability. I was like, ‘Yeah, we got this one in the bag.’ Injuries happen, man. Damn, injuries happen.”

Butler revealed his thought process behind coming back on the floor after the injury. He said that he believed he was “superhuman” and thought he could do something to make a difference in the play-in game. Jimmy learned that he was not a superhuman the hard way when his MCL sprain made him miss out on more games.

He was very upset that the injury happened at such an important time in the season, but he was helpless. However, that didn’t stop Jimmy from sending some harmless shots at Oubre. He tagged the 76ers star under the Miami Heat’s official post about the injury on Instagram and wrote, “We throwing hands.”

Hours later, Oubre responded to him via Instagram story with a hilarious 50 Cent video. The 28-year-old used 50’s old clip where he was replying to the call-out made by Floyd Mayweather. In the clip, 50 says, “I just woke up, I look at the computer and computer said, ‘Floyd said, f**k T.I., f**k Nelly, f**k 50.’ I’m like, what he saying f**k me for?”

Despite the injury, the Eastern Conference Champions of the previous season secured a spot in the playoffs of the 2023-24 season but their run was short-lived. They battled the Boston Celtics in the first round and got thrashed out of championship contention in five games.

