Malika Andrews Shares Adorable Clip of Stephen Curry and the Warriors Petting Hedgehogs, Finally Gets Some Good Publicity

Malika Andrews and sister Kendra Andrews have seen swift growth in popularity among NBA fans.

The sisters have become extremely popular figures and have resulted in many skipped heartbeats too. (Including a certain Jordan Poole‘s?) Malika Andrews even features in Forbes’ 30 under 30 in the world of sports for 2021.

Malika, 27, became ESPN’s youngest ever sideline reporter and has broken a slew of records since. With a wide smile and a positive approach, Malika has established herself as a mainstay in sports reporting at a tender age.

Also read: “Malika Andrews dating Klay Thompson or Jordan Poole? Dubnation needs to calm down!”: NBA Twitter trolls Warriors fans for assuming things after reporter poses with Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee

Oakland-born, it is no surprise that the Andrews sisters are Golden State Warriors fans. Malika’s sister Kendra even covered the Warriors during her time with NBC Sports.

With the Warriors touring Japan and NBA content at a shortage, reporters have been left scourging for content. And recently, former ESPN stalwart, Rachel Nichols came to the fore with some stunning negative coverage.

Nichols had seen her deal with ESPN go off after an audio leak during the 2021 NBA Finals. Unsurprisingly, rising star Malika took her vacant position. Safe to say Nichols wasn’t amused.

With Nichols joining NBC Sports and her version of the story doing its rounds, there was enough negativity in the air. Thankfully, Malika Andrews is there to pick up her pieces once again.

How did Malika Andrews bring out smiles for the weekend for NBA fans?

Keeping the Golden State Warriors connect strong, the source of Malika’s content is also from the Warriors’ tour of Japan. As part of the NBA Japan Games, the Warriors made the trip to the country and played against the Washington Wizards on 30th September.

One doesn’t visit the land that gave us Sonic the hedgehog without petting a hedgehog, eh?

Video footage of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole petting hedgehogs with gloves on is exactly what Malika had for us. Wiggins and Poole are seen tensely petting the spiny hedgehogs with equal parts curiosity and equal parts fear.

Start your weekend off with a smile. This is amazing 😂 https://t.co/chz4WViBG8 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 1, 2022

Wiggins seemed more comfortable guarding Jayson Tatum in the NBA finals than with a hedgehog in his palm. The facial expressions are hilarious and are guaranteed to bring a smile, as Malika promised.

The Andrews sisters are part of a new wave of sports reporting. No longer is spewing hate the norm. The old norm laid down by the likes of Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless has seen much criticism recently.

With more NBA players also entering the media space, the hate-spewing might be seeing a downward trend. More hedgehogs and less spiny boomers on our feeds, please.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith Once Implied Women are Equally at Fault for Domestic Violence Following Ray Rice Scandal