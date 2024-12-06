“Kendrick Lamar Is 87–88 Michael Jordan”: Gilbert Arenas Discusses Hip-Hop Star’s Generational Run

The rap squabble between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, two legends of the genre, has been well-documented, especially over the past year. The two notably went back and forth through their music, piecing together hard-hitting jabs against each other over the span of just a few months. With Lamar dropping his new album GNX and announcing a tour, Gilbert Arenas discussed the artist’s run as of late.

Kendrick’s penultimate diss to Drake during their spat, ‘Not Like Us,’ sent waves throughout the industry, garnering the most streams for a hip-hop song in a single day while also becoming the most streamed diss track on Spotify. With another successful album release, “GNX”, on November 22, it seems everyone knows how much the 37-year-old is dominating right now.

That includes Gilbert Arenas, who took time on his show, Gil’s Arena, to compare Kendrick to some of the greatest names to come from other genres. The former Washington Wizard cited Michael Phelps’ sweep of the 2008 Olympics and Michael Jordan’s prime years as accurate comparisons for the 17-time Grammy winner.

“I don’t think they realize Kendrick is Pac-Man with the pellet, run. He is Michael Phelps in Beijing. He is 87′-88′ Jordan right now. He is 2015, 2016 Curry, move! You gotta realize when greatness is at the door and the rap god’s blessing him. He crushing all opponents.” Arenas said.

The show’s co-hosts then began giving Kendrick props for announcing a show in Toronto, known to most as Drake’s home base, despite the ongoing beef. “Smart move for Kendrick to do a show in Toronto given this situation.” Co-host Josiah Johnson added. “So you just gonna walk into Toronto… don’t think they’re gonna do anything petty?” Brandon Jennings questioned. “It makes you look bad,” Johnson replied.

Arenas echoed his co-hosts’ sentiments, comparing Lamar to video game icon Pac-Man while referring to his opposition as ghosts. The three-time All-Star was confident that nothing could bring down Kendrick right now, even if Drake or another of his enemies tried to interfere with his performance.

“That’s what I’m saying, he’s Pac-Man right now, you’re a ghost, don’t even try to ruin the show. It makes you you look bad…. I’m just saying, if someone tries to ruin the show, you got your goons out there, it don’t make Kendrick look bad, it makes y’all look bad. He’s on a whole nother planet right now.” Arenas continued.

While this feud has been a talking point for former NBA players turned podcast hosts, it has engulfed some current NBA players – some who are friends with Drake or Lamar – even further into the scuffle.

Kendrick Lamar invited NBA players on stage during his concert

During the heat of the beef, Lamar invited a star-studded list of gusts to his “Pop Out” show in Los Angeles. This marked the live debut of many of Lamar’s Drake-based diss tracks and included an audience that featured some of the Toronto rapper’s former acquaintances.

Notable NBA talents that attended the event included DeMar DeRozan, a former Toronto Raptor and former MVP Russell Westbrook. This only added fuel to an already dangerously hot fire as both players had a long-standing relationship with Drake. However, it seems that times have changed and many of Drake’s friends have had a change of heart over the course of this feud.

The most notable dispute was the one between Drake and DeMar DeRozan, which happened while the Kings were in Toronto for their matchup against the Raptors. Drake talked smack about the Raptors retiring DeRozan’s number, and the former Raptor did not hold back as well.