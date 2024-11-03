“He Gone Have a Long Way to Climb”: DeMar DeRozan Hits Back After Drake’s Comments on Raptors Broadcast

Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar has made its way onto the basketball court now. Even though the two rappers haven’t exchanged blows in months now, but Drake‘s pettiness was on full display tonight during Vince Carter‘s jersey retirement night. With no one provoking him, the Canadian rapper took a shot at DeMar DeRozan out of the blue.

While talking to the broadcasters in the 4th quarter, Drake talked about the significance of Vince Carter’s jersey retirement, and how it’s the first number they’re hanging up.

“I don’t think people understand, that’s our first retired number… Unfortunately, we are playing this goof[DeMar DeRozan] tonight, but it is what it is.”

At the same time, Drake took another shot at DeRozan saying, “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

Drake: “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.” pic.twitter.com/7aZjeNGbDi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2024

However, that wasn’t all. After the game was decided in OT, Drake had some words for DeRozan.

“F*ck outta here, p*ssy.”— Drake as DeMar walks off pic.twitter.com/10qL3vI2bS — Complex (@Complex) November 3, 2024

DeRozan, who spent nine seasons with the Raptors, didn’t take too kindly to Drake’s actions. After the game, he was asked about Drake’s comments and DeRozan did not hold back.

“He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down.”

DeMar DeRozan on his reaction to Drake saying he’ll pull his jersey banner down if it went up: “He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down.” pic.twitter.com/jaUcjtG4lV — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) November 3, 2024

Drake and DeRozan used to be close when DeMar was playing for the Raptors. In fact, there was always love between the two even when DeRozan made his way to Toronto after getting traded. However, this summer, DeRozan featured in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video, which was a diss track towards Drake.

However, the “King of Petty” could not keep personal feelings aside while talking about a former friend and Raptors great. While DeRozan was unable to lead Toronto to the promised land, he did provide them with years of excellent basketball. One can make a case for his jersey to go up in the rafters. It remains to be seen whether the people of Toronto and Drizzy agree let it happen or not.