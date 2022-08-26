LeBron James might have hit Russell Westbrook with the “Kiss of Death”

LeBron James’ social media activity has often always been a signal for change and his latest move might be the end of Russell Westbrook.

The off-season is in full swing, or rather is in full gloom. The winds from the sail have been knocked out and players across the league are enjoying their downtime.

Moreover, the chatter around the league has been so low, that we have had time on our hands to ruminate. It led us to dissect and discuss various trade rumors. Even add our own opinions perhaps.

The NBA’s landscape is everchanging, the teams that are today may not exist tomorrow. By this, we mean in terms of structure and roster.

As champions look to defend their title, contenders look to strengthen their challenge, and outsiders look to mount a challenge, teams get stronger. The Los Angeles Lakers were underwhelming last season and this year, they have tied up certain ends but there are still a lot of question marks.

Perhaps the biggest one to emerge recently is the problem of having to cohabitate with Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook. While the former is no match for Westbrook, he is a much better fit for LeBron James.

And a curious Twitter user has drawn parallels between the King’s social media activity and an eventual ousting of players of the past. The target this time? Russell Westbrook.

Twitter users are not convinced of LeBron James’ support for Russell Westbrook

The opinion of the masses might not be right all the time nor can it be sensible at times. However, there is some truth to the matter.

As several users pointed out, LeBron is trying to show people his support. However, it could also be a signal that he is about to get traded.

LeBron trying to hype up Westbrook trade stocks 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/3C72bQdjGs — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) August 25, 2022

The Lakers’ acquisition of Patrick Beverley almost certainly looks like a way to drive Westbrook out.

I know all signs have already been pointing to Westbrook being traded, but Lebron just put the final nail in the coffin pic.twitter.com/AiExCMlW5Q — ActuallyJebBush.eth (@ActuallyJebBush) August 25, 2022

As another user said, there is no way James saw Westbrook last season and thinks he can be a good fit.

LeBron has to be trolling everyone. Zero percent he saw Westbrook’s play and went “This is a guy we need to have on the team again” https://t.co/EBONMw0OSe — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) August 25, 2022

If a player of Westbrook’s caliber does end up getting traded, the market would be open for a lot of players and the Lakers could end up looking something like this.

The Lakers may end up with this starting 5 should they trade Russell Westbrook 🤯 Buddy Hield

Patrick Beverley

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/OsUZbv5ELk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 25, 2022

Whatever the case, we are simply trying our best to guess the outcome, same as you. What do you think? Will Russell Westbrook show his potential this season? Is this signal from LeBron legitimate? Let us know.