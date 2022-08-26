LeBron James, who has built a $1 billion fortune, reveals his ‘key mantra for success’

Lakers star LeBron James talks about being successful, shares all that needs to be done to get ahead in life

For the past two decades, one thing has been consistent in the NBA: LeBron James and his dominance. The King was drafted as the #1 pick in 2003. His high school career had wowed many people, and some even called him the second coming of Michael Jordan. Ever since his debut in the NBA, LeBron has been consistently brilliant.

LeBron’s passion for the game has proven to be very fruitful for him. Not only is he considered one of the greats, but also, he’s made a fortune out of playing the game he loves. With his latest 2-year, $97 million extension with the Lakers, LBJ became the first NBA player to earn over $500 million in guaranteed contracts.

Using his career earnings, intelligent business decisions, and investments, the King has amassed over $1 billion net worth. During the All-Star Game in Chicago, LBJ dropped a few pearls on how to attain the levels of success he has.

LeBron James talks about what drives people to success

In today’s day and age, getting rich or famous is a random concept. Some people upload a simple TikTok and get famous overnight. On the other hand, some people strive all their life and never attain the success they hope for. During the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago, LBJ talked about success.

Lakers’ LeBron James on message to kids: “You can’t want something and not put in the work. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing: a professional athlete, artist, doctor or President. You’ve got to find happiness too. If you’re enjoying what you do, it makes it so much easier.” pic.twitter.com/Juisng02FQ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 15, 2020

LeBron stood by his words, and in 6 months time, he ended up winning his first championship with the Lakers, and his 4th ring.

Since then, things have been rocky for the Purple and Gold. Despite all the tough times, the one consistent factor has been LeBron’s excellence. The King is about to begin his 20th season in the NBA, and his level of fitness and dedication have never been higher.

Hopefully, the Lakers help him out, and LBJ can contend for another ring before his retirement.