“Kendrick Perkins picks LeBron James as his GOAT over Michael Jordan”: Twitterati objects to Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon being placed too low on Big Perk’s list of all-time top 10 players

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins recently shared his list of all-time top 10 NBA players in light of the league’s 75th anniversary.

The 2021-22 season is a special one, with the league turning 75-years old. The NBA unveiled a commemorative logo for the upcoming season as well. The diamond logo will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise.

With the league about to release its list of top 75 players of all-time, former NBA champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins shares his list of top 10 NBA players of all-time. Unlike most of the analysts and popular publications, Big Perk has a rather unconventional list.

Perkins played fourteen years in the league that included winning a championship in 2008. Post his career in pro basketball. The former OKC player has turned into a popular television personality analyzing and debating the sport of basketball.

Recently, Big Perk released his list of all-time top 10 NBA players. Unlike most of the publications, Perkins had LeBron James as his 1st pick over Michael Jordan.

Kendrick Perkins picks LeBron James as his GOAT.

Perkins had signed two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers during his career. However, Big Perk had most of his time on the bench participating in a minimal 18 games during his two seasons in Cleveland.

During the time, LeBron James had returned for his second inning for his home franchise. Thus having played with King James, Perkins believed he was a witness to greatness.

Below is the list of Perkins’ all-time top 10 NBA players.

LeBron James Michael Jordan Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Magic Johnson Larry Bird Shaquille O’Neal Wilt Chamberlain Tim Duncan Kobe Bryant Bill Russell

Twitterati reacts to Kendrick Perkin’s list of all-time top 10 NBA players.

It was a given that NBA fans on Twitter would be filling in the comment section of Perkin’s tweet of his all-time top 10 players. Such topics can never have unanimity being so subjective.

Nonetheless, the Twitterati did have some grievances with Perkins’ list.

i prefer two lists: perimeter and post players. too hard to compare the different playing styles. 1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Magic Johnson

5. Larry Bird 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. Bill Russell

3. Wilt Chamberlain

4. Shaquille O’Neal

5. Tim Duncan — GW (@greatwestforum) October 15, 2021

Come on man! Lebron isn’t even a top 5 all time Laker! — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 15, 2021

Kobe bean too low for me Perk!! Aside from that.. Can’t argue a whole lot 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) October 15, 2021

How do people still think Tim Duncan was better than Kobe? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Stan (@stan_ley10) October 15, 2021

Kobe is my 3 and where is Hakeem???? Other then that “Carry On” — Ryan Hollins (@TheRyanHollins) October 15, 2021

Put Mj number 1 or I’m flying to Texas to argue with you face to face ASAP!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rs3EPaLpqk — Brendan Haywood (@bwood_33) October 15, 2021

Tim Duncan is not better than Hakeem Olajuwon — fan (@redrocket95) October 15, 2021

Though takes involving the top 5 or top 10 players are very subjective. The two recurrent complaints fans had from the list were Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon being placed too low on the list. The 36-year old had also unveiled the list for his top 75 players of all time.