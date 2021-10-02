Basketball

“Kevin Durant, you gotta be man enough to walk upstairs and pull the plug”: Kendrick Perkins doubles down on Shaquille O’Neal’s take to trade Kyrie Irving from the Nets

"Kevin Durant, you gotta be man enough to walk upstairs and pull the plug": Kendrick Perkins doubles down on Shaquille O'Neal's take to trade Kyrie Irving from the Nets
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Stephen A Smith needs Max Kellerman like Kyrie needed LeBron James!": ESPN's First Take's ratings experience a disastrous drop after the sour departure of its former co-host
Next Article
"I finna average 9 blocks a game because of LeBron James!": Dwight Howard hilariously explains what he has to do before he shoots a three-pointer every game
Latest Posts