Kendrick Perkins Sees “Top 3 Team in the West” Potential From Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

After winning 50 games in back-to-back years, the Grizzlies endured a rough 2023-24 season, finishing 27-55. They are hoping to bounce back in the upcoming campaign, and Kendrick Perkins believes they will in grand fashion.

During a discussion on NBA Today about the Grizzlies’ prospects in the 2024-25 season, former Warriors star Festus Ezeli claimed he doesn’t have high hopes for the team. He acknowledged that they have a talented roster but claimed they haven’t proven themselves. He added that he’ll change his tune if the players can remain healthy and show chemistry on the court.

However, Perkins disagreed with Ezeli’s take. He argued that Memphis has one of the best rosters in the league and will be among the top teams in the West. He said,

“I completely disagree with you (Ezeli) on this one. I believe that the Memphis Grizzlies have the potential and are going to be the top three team in the Western Conference. The only team that I’m actually putting above them, that’s penciled in, is the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Perkins’ prediction might sound bold considering the Grizzlies were statistically the worst offense in the NBA last season and finished 13th in the Western Conference standings. However, that can be attributed to their terrible injury luck.

The Grizzlies were without key players for most of the season

Last season, none of Memphis’ top players were available to play throughout the campaign. Ja Morant missed the first 25 games through suspension and his return to the court lasted only nine games as he suffered a shoulder injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Desmond Bane was sidelined for nearly three months with an ankle injury and missed the final nine games with a back issue, limiting him to only 42 appearances. Marcus Smart suffered a right-hand injury that forced him to miss 62 games, while Jaren Jackson Jr. struggled with tendonitis, that cost him 16 outings.

Veteran guard Luke Kennard and backup forward GG Jackson II were also limited to 39 and 48 games, respectively. Their endless list of injuries to key players was the reason for their horrendous campaign. However, their troubles netted them the ninth overall pick in the draft, which they used to pick two-time reigning College Basketball Player of the Year Zach Edey.

Morant believes the center can win the Rookie of the Year award, suggesting he expects him and by extension the Grizzlies to do well in the upcoming campaign.