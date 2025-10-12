Kendrick Perkins Strongly Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Right to Desire a Trade

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Credits- Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future discussions are back in the spotlight after recent reports suggested that the Greek Freak was eyeing a move to New York over the summer. For now, he remains in Milwaukee, but as far as demanding a trade is concerned, Kendrick Perkins, despite lambasting him, feels he’s earned the right to do so.

Perkins hates the fact that Giannis, pretty much every summer, fires back up the ‘will I stay, will I leave’ narrative with the Bucks, which only jeopardizes the franchise. In a recent ESPN segment, he asked the former MVP to “grow some balls”. In short, he wants Giannis to be decisive and possibly leave, which would also allow Milwaukee to get assets in return.

In a recent statement, Giannis did say, “I’ve always wanted to be in Milwaukee, always wanted to represent the city, as long as we have the opportunity to win. And I feel like we have an opportunity to win”

Perkins isn’t bitter however. As a former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, he feels that Giannis has done everything he possibly could with a small-market team like the Bucks. He played his heart out, made them the best in the league, and also won them a ring. So, no one in Milwaukee should think about denying the superstar a move away to a bigger-market side.

On the Road Trippin’ podcast, Perkins said, “No one should have a damn thing to say about it. If you’re a Milwaukee Bucks fan. What he has done for that city…”

Perkins then compared Giannis to the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry as powerful people who have changed the franchises they’ve repped over the years. “How much money has he f****** brought to the city? When we go to Milwaukee now, it’s new restaurants, it’s basically, it’s a new downtown. It’s a new everything.”

Of course, putting the city of Milwaukee on the map for sports fans around the world is something Giannis can be credited with. That’s why Perkins believes the 30-year-old has boosted the city’s economy to such an extent that he shouldn’t have to answer to fans’ wants anymore.

“Certain guys change the economy. Giannis has done that. He’s delivered the championship, he’s played his a** off every single night on that floor, gave it his all. MVP, Defensive Player of the Year awards, every single thing in the world,” Perkins stated.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder man further lauded Giannis’ loyalty. However, he opined that the Athens-native should have left two seasons ago. “So, no one should be mad,” he concluded.

As things stand, Giannis will begin the 2025–26 season with the Bucks. But as trusted insider Shams Charania revealed last week, an eye has to kept on his future, with big teams in the league, including the Knicks having a shot at acquiring him by the time the trade deadline ends.