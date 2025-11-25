“Dell Curry Celebrating on the Sideline”: Kevin Hart Uses Stephen Curry to Roast Michael Jordan in New Netflix Special

Every father wants to see their children reach great heights. However, that bar becomes incredibly high for that child if their father has made a name for himself as one of the all-time greats. Comedian Kevin Hart fears that could be the case for his kids, but made it a point to bring Michael Jordan into the conversation.

Hart made his return to the stage in his recent special, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age. In the one-hour production, Hart tackled a series of topics to the delight of the audience.

The ace comedian is now 46 years old with four children. The eldest, Heaven Leigh Hart, is 20 years old, which brings upon new conflicts and obstacles. Hart does his best to put his children in the best position possible. Unfortunately, that doesn’t guarantee success, which is one of Hart’s worst fears.

“I don’t wanna pitch a dud,” Hart said. “I don’t wanna be one of those celebrities that pitch the dud. A lot of these celebrities have kids. These kids grow up and don’t do s*** with these resources that they have available at they’re fingertips. I don’t want that to happen to my kids.”

Although Hart was getting a joke across, there is great truth in his sentiment. Obviously, he worked tirelessly to chase his dreams, but it wasn’t just for himself. He worked so his children didn’t have to experience the same struggles he did. But that doesn’t mean he wants them to coattail off of him for the rest of their lives.

Some celebrities receive the short end of the stick in that regard. It can be a sensitive subject for some, but it is comedic material for Hart.

“Michael Jordan pitched a f****** dud. Michael knows it. I know he f****** knows it. You don’t think Michael Jordan doesn’t get an attitude every time he sees Dell Curry celebrating on the sideline with Steph Curry and Seth Curry?” Hart said.

Jordan has a reputation for being extremely competitive, which one might assume extends to his children’s success. The six-time NBA champion has two sons, Marcus and Jeffrey. Both of his children pursued basketball in some capacity.

Marcus and Jeffrey both played Division 1. However, they would turn from basketball before they could finish their college careers. Marcus has been involved in a few controversies, while Jeffrey has maintained a relatively low profile.

Hart’s comments could certainly rub Jordan the wrong way, but it’ll only be more fuel for their existing beef.

Origin of Hart and MJ’s beef

Kevin Hart was once in Jordan’s good graces. That hasn’t been the case for many years due to one fateful interaction. Jordan reached out to Hart to host a celebrity event. Instead of being a joyous occasion, it turned into the downfall of a relationship.

“Michael’s had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late,” Hart said to the Daily Mail. “I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke]. It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one.”

Jordan didn’t take kindly to Hart’s remark. For the rest of the night, he allegedly gave the comedian an attitude. Following the event, the two never spoke again. Hart doesn’t intend to mend the relationship and, honestly, doesn’t care. He doesn’t have a personal vendetta against Jordan, but we shouldn’t be surprised if more jokes involving MJ make their way to the microphone.