“He Has to Grow Some Balls!”: Kendrick Perkins Harshly Criticizes Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Indecision as Knicks Negotiations Surface

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future has been the leading topic discussion since the Bucks were eliminated int he first round. Although not long drawn, it created ripples that the NBA community is talking about even today, just weeks before tip-off. Giannis reportedly wanted New York for personal reasons, but committed to the Bucks, at least for another year. Those in Milwaukee will be happy, but Kendrick Perkins? Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t share the same feeling.

Perkins, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye, on the Road Trippin podcast, were talking about the Giannis situation. When host Allie Clifton brought the situation surrounding the Greek Freak up, Perkins put his palm on his face, suggesting he was exasperated.

The Bucks are going nowhere. Clifton herself reported that the team haven’t gone anywhere since 2020, which was their championship season. And every year, the ‘Will Giannis stay or go’ saga just makes things worse. This year, he appeared to be closer than ever to leaving, that’s for sure. But Perkins wants him to stop being a coward and make a decision, once and for all.

The former NBA champion stated how Giannis has been a constant headache, about whom the league has been speculating for 3-4 years now.

“Every off-season, every time the season ends for the Bucks, ‘Oh, Giannis is gonna want out,’ and then, out of desperation, to try to please Giannis, and rightfully so, they make moves,” Perkins said. “Do those moves work all the time? Absolutely not.”

Regardless, the Bucks have looked at changing their roster comprehensively to please Giannis. Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, and many more have left Milwaukee over the years in the Bucks’ bid to get stars to their arena. But sometimes, they turn out to be disastrous moves that set the franchise back. Take Damian Lillard‘s arrival in 2023 as example. He spent two years in the city, barely tasted playoff success, injured himself, and is now back in Portland.

Perkins, as a result, feels that Giannis shouldn’t just keep threatening to leave. He should either declare his unconditional loyalty to the franchise that drafted him. Or, he should shake hands and move on.

“Giannis has to grow a set,” he continued. “He has to grow some balls. He don’t wanna be there, he’s scared to say it. The Bucks know that he don’t wanna be there… but they are in denial.”

Perkins further revealed how Giannis continues to disrespect the Bucks, citing an instance when General Manager Jon Horst told the media that he had a conversation with Giannis about his future, only for Giannis to come on record and deny it.

The ex-Celtics star also noted how Giannis’ family just happens to have left the United States for Athens, Greece at a time when he’s seemingly looking around at options.

One interesting tid-bit here is that the only airport in the US that has 24/7 flights to and fro from Greece is in New Jersey. The closest city to NJ? New York.

Perkins feels Giannis, a family man, not having them with in Milwaukee is a clear statement that he wants to go.

If that truly is the case, the former MVP and the Bucks have to have a conversation sometime soon. Shams Charania already revealed that there’s a chance he gets traded next January/February, and that, once again, has the potential to create shockwaves in the NBA.