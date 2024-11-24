“Shaq’s Been Swept 7 Times!”: Charles Barkley Deflects Comedian Nate Bargatze’s Trash Talk to Shaquille O’Neal

TNT Sports’ highly awaited contest ‘The Match: Superstars’ took place recently. Sitting at the commentary table, Charles Barkley was constantly going at Blake Griffin, having fun at his expense while he was on the greens. After enjoying their banter for a while, comedian Nate Bargatze decided to join in.

Advertisement

Bargatze was paired up with Griffin for the game and their team was down three at one point. Sensing an opportunity, the comedian asked a question to roast Barkley, “You’ve been three down a lot, what would you say we should do?”

Barkley didn’t waste any time recognizing the intention behind that question. Instead of giving him an answer, the former NBA star bragged about never being swept in his entire career. The Chuckster said, “Just for the record, I’ve never been swept.”

But Barkley couldn’t leave it at that. He went on to drag Shaquille O’Neal into the conversation.

He suggested that the comedian should seek such advice from Shaq as he has had plenty of experience being three down in a series. He said, “Shaq has been swept like seven times. I’ve never been down three zip in a series, Nate. Shaq’s the one, he’s been swept seven times.”

Even after being advised by Ernie Johnson that he doesn’t need bring Shaq into this, Barkley wasn’t willing to stop. “He considers himself a great player, how the hell you get swept seven times if you’re a great player?” Barkley added.

Although Sir Charles misrepresented the figure as Shaq has been swept six times, it’s still a big dent in the four-time NBA Champion’s Hall of Fame career.

Shaquille O’Neal’s history of getting swept

Getting swept in a series is an experience that most great athletes have had. Interestingly, Shaq is tied with Pau Gasol for the most sweeps in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer was swept by the Indiana Pacers in the 1994 playoffs. The following year, he made his way into the NBA Finals with the Orlando Magic, but Hakeem Olajuwon’s Rockets swept them in the 1995 NBA Finals. Shaq was then swept by the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 Conference Finals.

Then he went to the Lakers in 1996. However, the trend of getting swept didn’t end with the trade. His was swept by the Jazz in the 1998 Conference Finals and then by the Spurs in 1999. The 2007 postseason with the Miami Heat was the last time when Shaq got swept.

That’s more than enough ammo to last Charles Barkley a lifetime.