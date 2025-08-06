mobile app bar

Kendrick Perkins Urges 76ers to “Hit the Reset Button” Amid Joel Embiid Injury Concerns

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a foul shot against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a foul shot against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. | Credits- Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s a sad state of affairs for basketball in a city that loves the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers, on paper, had everything needed to be a dominant force in the East. When they drafted Joel Embiid, a generational talent, and chose to build the roster around him, expectations were sky-high. But now, retirement rumors are swirling around the 29-year-old, signaling the end of a “what could have been” era in Philly.

Embiid’s knee has been giving him nightmares, and he’s played just 58 games since the beginning of the 2023–24 season. On top of that, Paul George joining the 76ers has not turned out to be the move they expected. Both veterans have largely been anonymous in their quest to rise to the top.

The only star in Philadelphia who’s been turning up consistently is Tyrese Maxey, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. In fact, Kendrick Perkins feels that Maxey should be the new face of the franchise and urges the 76ers front office to get rid of Embiid and George to start afresh.

Perkins and Rashad Phillips were talking about Philly on a recent episode of the Road Trippin podcast, and Phillips stated how the 76ers needed to “hit the reset button”. Perkins agreed and added, “I would hit the reset button all across the f****** board. And it’s not just with trading Joel Embiid and Paul George, because I’m with you on that… But I’m also hitting the reset button on who actually paid those guys.” 

Perkins, a former NBA champion, then scrutinized Daryl Morey, President of the Philadelphia 76ers. While it would be difficult to blame him for Embiid’s chronic injury problems, he has made some rather questionable decisions. Over the years, he let Jimmy Butler walk away without getting anything in return and gave up a bunch of assets to bring James Harden to the team, only for the Beard to publicly demand a trade just months later. It’s been a mess in Philly, and Morey has been the orchestrator of it all.

“It’s time to clean house in the front office,” Perkins continued. “Let’s be real here, man. Daryl Morey has not done a great job. Daryl Morey knew about these injuries and what Joel Embiid was dealing with. Daryl Morey gave Joel Embiid an extension… This blood is on your hands.” Perkins also called Morey out for getting George to Philly at a time when the Los Angeles Clippers, his former side, did not want to hand him a four-year extension.

With these changes, it could mark the dawn of a new era in Philadelphia. And with Maxey running the show and other stars being built around him, the future looks brighter than having two ineffective superstars on the roster.

